Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Skincare startup Foxtale raises $18 mn in funding for category expansion

Founded by Romita Mazumdar, the Mumbai-based startup commenced operations in January 2022 and has a vast customer base spanning over 100 Indian cities

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

The young entrepreneur further mentioned that Foxtale is a digital-first business, with 90 per cent of its revenue driven digitally | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

D2C skincare brand Foxtale on Wednesday said it has raised $18 million (about Rs 150 crore) in a funding round led by Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners and plans to deploy the fresh capital towards category expansion and top-level hiring.
The Series B funding round also saw participation from the company's returning investors Matrix Partners India and Kae Capital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Founded by Romita Mazumdar, the Mumbai-based startup commenced operations in January 2022 and has a vast customer base spanning over 100 Indian cities.
"The fresh round of funds will be deployed towards expanding our digital footprint and introducing newer categories in our portfolio of products. Apart from category expansion, we are also looking to hire some C-suite executives into the team," Mazumdar told PTI.
The young entrepreneur further mentioned that Foxtale is a digital-first business, with 90 per cent of its revenue driven digitally.
Foxtale's gross revenue for FY24 stood at Rs 175 crore.
For FY25, the homegrown startup expects to clock a gross revenue of Rs 400-450 crore, and expects to be profitable by the end of the fiscal, Mazumdar said, adding that the brand is targeting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next 3 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : skincare Startup fund raising Startup funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon