Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Battery Smart raises $65 mn in funding round led by LeapFrog Investments

The freshly raised funds will be utilised to fuel the company's next phase of expansion, Battery Smart said

foreign currency dollar

By 2030, India's vehicle count is projected to grow to 200 million two-wheelers and 12 million three-wheelers, Battery Smart said | Representative image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Battery swapping network Battery Smart on Tuesday said it has raised $65 million in a funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary investments, led by LeapFrog Investments.
The Series-B funding round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including MUFG Bank, Panasonic, Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Blume Ventures, and British International Investment (BII), the company said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The freshly raised funds will be utilised to fuel the company's next phase of expansion, Battery Smart said.
"The fresh capital will enable us to accelerate our expansion, enhance our technology, and strengthen our market presence," said Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Battery Smart.
Since the launch of its first swap station in the National Capital four years ago, the company has scaled to 1,000 stations across 30 cities, completing over 35 million swaps and has expanded its footprint nationwide with charging stations in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, it stated.
"This investment is a natural fit for LeapFrog's Climate Investment Strategy, which aims to invest $500-million into innovative companies that can rapidly scale new low-carbon, low-cost technologies across growth markets in Asia and Africa," said Nakul Zaveri, Partner and Co-Head, Climate Investment Strategy, LeapFrog Investments.
By 2030, India's vehicle count is projected to grow to 200 million two-wheelers and 12 million three-wheelers, Battery Smart said.
Elluminate Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on the funding transaction, as per the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fund raising Startup Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon