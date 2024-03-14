Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Startup movement must be driven by domestic financing, says Amitabh Kant

While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups

Amitabh Kant. Photo: Bloomberg

Startups should focus on corporate governance for growth, otherwise, they will land up in a debacle, Kant added. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian startup movement must be driven by Indian financing and cannot depend on foreign funding, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.
While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said unicorns are national assets to the country.
Startups should focus on corporate governance for growth, otherwise, they will land up in a debacle, Kant added.
He also said women are outperforming men in every single walk of life, and if India wants to be a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, it cannot do so without women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Amitabh Kant calls for 25 mn job creation by 2030 in hospitality industry

India to host virtual G20 summit today, Trudeau to attend, Biden to skip

It's for country to decide who represents them: EAM on Xi's absence at G20

Indian startups may add $1 trillion to Indian economy by FY30: CII report

KITES Senior Care raises Rs 45 crore from Ranjan Pai's family office fund

Karnataka HC extends interim protection to Byju Raveendran till March 28

Quick commerce major Zepto introduces Rs 2 platform fee for select users

Time taken for startups to get Series A funding longest in over a decade

Topics : Amitabh Kant fundings start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon