Quick commerce major Zepto introduces Rs 2 platform fee for select users

Quick commerce player Zepto has introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 for select users in a bid to achieve profitability, becoming the first player in the segment to do so.

The company, however, did not specify the target users, or the criteria on which they will make the selection.

The company’s competitors, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato-owned Blinkit currently do not charge platform fee for their grocery orders. They do, however, charge a similar platform fee for food delivery orders.

“We don’t believe in being over dependent on delivery fees to be profitable. We believe in core operating efficiency and cost reduction to be profitable. We are on track to achieve the EBITDA positive milestone even with much lower delivery fees-- Zepto Pass is the quintessential example of this,” said a Zepto spokesperson.