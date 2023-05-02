close

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Through Handpicked, Swiggy used to sell a selection of premium, gourmet, imported and hard-to-get grocery items

BS Web Team New Delhi
Swiggy

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Swiggy has decided to shut its premium grocery delivery pilot Handpicked, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).
Through Handpicked, Swiggy used to sell a selection of premium, gourmet, imported, and hard-to-get grocery items.

A Swiggy spokesperson, while confirming the development to ET, said that the company is constantly experimenting with new propositions in line with its vision to provide consumers with convenience.
"Handpicked was being piloted in a few zones in Bengaluru, and we have had several positive learnings from it,” the spokesperson added.

On the other hand, Swiggy will continue to sell groceries through Instamart and Insanely Good.
The development comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based company is trying to expand into grocery delivery and e-commerce businesses while also dealing with newer challenges.

It recently debuted an ecommerce vertical Maxx, which includes categories such as home, stationary, and pet care, among others. Swiggy had earlier renamed and repurposed its essential delivery service Supr Daily to Insanely Good.
The company uses the same backend infrastructure and operations for all of its grocery services.

Swiggy has also been cutting costs across the board, laying off about 380 employees and shutting down its meat delivery business this year.
The company has also witnessed a churn in its top leadership. Karthik Gurumurthy, who oversees the company's quick-commerce division will step aside and cofounder Phani Kishan is expected to replace him. Chief technology officer Dale Vaz is also leaving the company.

Vaz, who joined Swiggy from Amazon in June 2018, will be replaced by Madhusudan Rao, the company’s senior vice-president of consumer tech and fintech (engineering and product).
In its food delivery business, which has remained stagnant after the Covid-19 pandemic started receding, Swiggy has instituted a platform fee of Rs 2 for all orders, including for Swiggy One customers, who do not have to pay for delivery charges.

The introduction of the additional fee is expected to help Swiggy lower its cash burn, which is significantly higher than that of its rival, Zomato.
First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

