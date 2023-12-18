Sensex (    %)
                        
Swiggy unveils Pockethero food delivery for budget-conscious customers

Pockethero offers free delivery and up to 60 per cent discounts to ensure significant customer savings

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Food delivery firm Swiggy has unveiled Pockethero, which the company says is an affordable offering aimed at making online food ordering more accessible and economical for budget-conscious consumers. Pockethero offers free delivery and up to 60 per cent discounts to ensure significant customer savings and make it the go-to economical choice for consumers. Pockethero is already live in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and will be launching soon in key cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The company officials explained that the platform, which is embedded inside the Swiggy app, would have select restaurants present within a 3 km range of the customer. Also, the delivery charges are free. Users in the early stages of discovery of food delivery platforms often are infrequent because of having a tight budget that limits their adoption. These include students living in a PG, early jobbers migrating into a city, or even a family who has a young adult in the household. With Pockethero, these users can take their first steps of exploring the food category without having to worry about finding the best discounts and paying delivery fees on these orders.
"Pockethero aims to make food delivery accessible to a set of users who today may find online food delivery less value for money,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, Vice President, National Business Head at Swiggy. “It delivers the best of discounts from our partner restaurants and gives free delivery on top of it to give our customers a taste of convenience without having to think much about their pockets.”

The participating restaurants enjoy enhanced visibility as it becomes a go-to solution for users who find online food delivery expensive due to budget constraints. To discover Pockethero, users can open the Swiggy app, navigate to the Food category, and find it right alongside the Offer zone.

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery e-commerce discounts startups in India

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

