Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tomorrow Capital leads $2.7 mm fundraise for kidney care startup VitusCare

The fresh capital injection will empower VitusCare to aggressively expand its operations, with a targeted focus on deeper penetration into 'Bharat', it added

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in ’24 market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital fund Tomorrow Capital on Tuesday said it has led a USD 2.7 million (over Rs 20 crore) fundraise for VitusCare, a kidney care startup based in Gurugram.
In addition to Tomorrow Capital's contribution, the Series A funding round saw participation from existing investor 1Crowd, alongside support from 3i Partners and a consortium of angel investors, totalling approximately USD 5 million in funding across all the funding rounds, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fresh capital injection will empower VitusCare to aggressively expand its operations, with a targeted focus on deeper penetration into 'Bharat', it added.
 
"As the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes and hypertension continue to rise, the demand for kidney-related services is poised to increase exponentially. VitusCare's innovative approach and impressive growth trajectory align perfectly with our mission to invest in solutions that make a meaningful impact on public health," Tomorrow Capital CEO Rohini Prakash said.
VitusCare has around 30 centres currently operational across North India. It collaborates with existing hospitals to ensure seamless delivery of end-to-end dialysis services, including equipment provision, skilled technicians and patient care.
"Tomorrow Capital's investment marks a significant milestone for VitusCare as we embark on our mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care to underserved regions of India. This fundraise will be pivotal in accelerating our expansion efforts and scaling our operations to meet the growing demand for quality dialysis care," VitusCare Co-Founder & CEO Prabhat Shrivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Venture Capital venture capitalists Fundraising public health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon