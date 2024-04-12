Indian fintech startup funding surges 59% in Q1 CY2024: Tracxn report

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the funding continued to be slow. On a Y-o-Y basis, funding was down 57 per cent from the $1.3 billion fintech startups raised in the year-ago period.
Regardless, India ranked third globally in terms of funding raised by fintech companies, behind the US and China, the report said.
“Our Q1 2024 findings emphasize the sector’s innovative capabilities and its potential to drive India's economic expansion. The sustained investor interest emphasizes the importance of nurturing startups and R&D, aligning with the Startup India Initiative. This surge reflects the industry's dynamism and innovation, positioning India as a leading global fintech player,” said Neha Singh, founder, Tracxn.
QoQ funding trends for Indian fintech startups
Top fintech funding rounds in Q1 2024
City-wise Fintech Funding Trends - Q1 CY2024
Source: Tracxn