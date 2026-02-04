Varaha raises $45 million in Series B round led by WestBridge Capital

The company said the fresh capital will be used to accelerate geographic expansion, strengthen its scientific capabilities, and scale a new industrial partnership model that extends its carbon removal capabilities to partners globally.

As part of its next phase of growth, Varaha is launching the Varaha Industrial Partners Program (VIPP), a biochar-focused partnership model aimed at industrial operators worldwide.

Varaha develops carbon removal projects across four pathways: biochar; afforestation, reforestation and revegetation (ARR); regenerative agriculture; and enhanced rock weathering (ERW).

On the commercial front, the company said it has executed long-term carbon offtake agreements with US technology majors Google and Microsoft, as well as a large US-based aviation company.

Commenting on the funding and the launch of VIPP, Madhur Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder of Varaha, said, “This round reflects the continued confidence of investors and customers in Varaha’s science-led carbon removal solutions and our ability to scale them globally. With VIPP, we’re opening our platform to industrial partners worldwide. If you have biomass and gasification capabilities, we can help you generate verified carbon removal credits.”