1Kosmos wins NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award in the Cybersecurity category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has won the (https://nasscom.in/emerge50) NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award in the Cybersecurity category.
Emerge 50 recognizes the most innovative software product companies from India.
"What started as a vision for a platform to safeguard digital identities is now securing millions of authentications and transactions every day," Siddharth Gandhi, COO-APAC for 1Kosmos said. "Being recognized by NASSCOM, one of the leading trade associations in the world is a great honor and important recognition for all the hard work of the 1Kosmos team!"
1Kosmos recently introduced new SIM (subscriber identity module) binding capabilities that prevent online fraud to the 1Kosmos BlockID distributed digital identity platform.
The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) released an advisory on October 13, 2021 to expedite the implementation of device binding to prevent internet retail banking fraud. Using a combination of SIM detection and SMS verification, BlockID validates a user's mobile number against the number registered with their financial institution or employer to protect against attacks that attempt to register an unauthorized device/phone number on a customer's account.
The NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards received over 700 applications across 10 categories including cybersecurity and fintech. After due diligence and comprehensive deliberation by 85+ jury members including product leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, winners were selected based on innovation and differentiation quotient, product maturity, business maturity, team profile and opportunity.
