2.2 Million Square Feet Mega Project of 4S Developers to Cost more than 2500 Crores

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based realty developer 4S Developers announced that it will develop mega-luxury residential projects of 2.2 mn sq. ft. by FY2023-24 worth Rs 2500 crores approximately. The projects are located at the strategically acquired land parcels in Gurgaon Sector 59 and South of Gurugram, Sohna. With these massive projects in the pipeline, 4S Developers is set to transform the real estate sector not just in Gurugram but also in the entire NCR.

With their projects, 4S Developers have mixed luxurious homes with residential projects, coming about major improvements in the luxury housing market. Their smart land parcels purchasing in Gurugram & South of Gurugram. Sohna is a witness to this, as are their business operations and project quality delivery, which are two factors that may be attributed to their growth tangent. Their planning process, building productivity, and project execution are unparalleled in the sector. Exceptional luxury real home projects from 4S Developers have proved their prowess with an unrecognized speed of delivery.

Expressing his views on the upcoming Magnum Opus real estate projects, Narayan Bhadana, Managing Director of 4S Developers said, "We have carved our way into the highly competitive real estate market with unique, advanced, and luxurious new residential projects. Further than just developing opulent homes, our goal is to construct low-rise buildings that can coexist with the city's dominant towers."

He further added, "We are elated and excited about our upcoming mega-residential projects in Sector 59 and South of Gurugram, Sohna. Our trademark independent floors are unparalleled in the industry, along with the ability to provide clients with luxurious, high-quality residences that enhance their lives and set us apart from the competition."

Since their inception in 2014, 4S Developers have become known as result of making and leaders in the creation of the "Luxury Independent Floors" idea. Providing more than 1.1 million square feet of luxury residential space in Gurugram recently highlighted important milestones for them. The Aradhya Homes, a big group of low-rise luxury residential plots in Sector 67, Gurugram, is one of their most renowned developments. They are totally debt-free and intend to grow many times over the coming years.

