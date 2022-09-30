22-year-old represented India at The Australia India Leadership Dialogue

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/GPRC): Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of (https://www.petonic.in) Infotech represented India at the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue.

The connection between the two countries has expanded enormously and is being developed through a number of collaborative avenues.

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the fifth annual Australia-India Leadership Dialogue was hosted at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi, India. The Australia India Institute and Principal Corporate Partner Atlassian organized the Dialogue, which was supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

This year's dialogue focused on industry-led efforts, with an emphasis on the advantages and difficulties of emerging technology across industries. The AILD 2022 was organized around four subject sessions that addressed changing technologies in today's environment, as well as theme sessions that covered emerging technologies in today's world.

The Clean Tech Revolution: Decarbonizing Towards a Sustainable Future; Global Talent Recruitment & Skills Mobility; Tech Talent Acquisition Challenges; and Revolutionizing Service Delivery in a Post-Pandemic World were all discussed in this debate.

There have been concerns about the resilience and dependability of global supply chains. Similarly, as in political democracies, market economies, and varied communities, a more digital world places a premium on trust and transparency when it comes to data.

Yashraj Bhardwaj on representing India at The Australia India Leadership Dialogue stated that "It was so much fun representing India at Australia India Leadership Dialogue. The relationship between the two countries has witnessed tremendous growth and is being strengthened through multiple avenues of cooperation."

Yashraj Bhardwaj and his brother YuvrajBhardwaj are 22-year-old twin researchers, ideators, and entrepreneurs who have 36 research projects and 15 patent filings to their credit. They are the founders of Petonic Infotech, which is strongly associated with innovation powerhouses such as Silicon Valley titans, venture companies, and technological clusters throughout the world. Recently Petonic Infotech Launched its another office in The US, Silicon Valley. Yashraj, is also an advisor at NITI Aayog- Berkeley Industry Advisory Council and Garwood Fellow at UC Berkeley. In 2016, they got the Karmaveer Chakra Award, and in 2018, they were nominated for the Padma Shri. In addition, Yashraj and Yuvraj were also the key speakers at TEDx.

Addressing bilateral connections between Australia and India in the context of the Indo-Pacific region, the dialogue provides a forum for consensus-building, paving the way for formal outcomes agreements. The Australia-India Leadership Dialogue is the premier forum for informal diplomacy between Australia and India.

It is organized as a multi stakeholder cross-sectoral roundtable with 50 representatives, including business leaders, cabinet ministers, and government officials, as well as thought leaders from academia, the media, and civil society, to address shared challenges in the Australia-India relationship and explore areas for collaboration.

It provides an opportunity for Australian and Indian leaders to improve the foundation for regional security, promote business and commercial possibilities, and expand people-to-people linkages in a way that promotes economic and cultural success for Australian and Indian residents.

Website: (https://www.petonic.in)

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)