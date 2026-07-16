VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: 360 ONE, one of India's leading wealth and asset management firms, with over US$74 bn in assets under management, has partnered with WPP Media to establish a strategic presence at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, unveiling the largest airport brand installations in India at Gates 1 and 8 of Terminal 2 (T2). As India's financial capital, Mumbai provides the ideal backdrop for the initiative. Together, Gates 1 and 8 welcome approximately 25 lakh travellers annually, and are frequented by leading business families, entrepreneurs, institutional leaders, and emerging wealth creators, placing 360 ONE in an environment defined by movement, global connectivity, and the pursuit of opportunities.

For 360 ONE, the choice of location is a statement of ambition and an affirmation of the ecosystem the firm has served for the last 18 years. The installations carry the firm's identity across its three businesses: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Capital Markets. For WPP Media, the collaboration demonstrates how strategic media placements can help brands create meaningful visibility in premium environments where context strengthens brand relevance. Commenting on the brand's installations, Bhavika Kotak, Head of Marketing, 360 ONE, said, "The airport is amongst those prime locations where India's most ambitious journeys begin, and global opportunities become tangible. Every day, entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and families pass through these gates carrying ideas and aspirations across the world. At 360 ONE, our role is to help those ambitions travel further. These installations place our brand where ambitions naturally converge."

Ajay Mehta, Head, Media Solutions, WPP Media India, said, "By combining strategic placement, premium formats, and contextual relevance, we have created an experience that delivers both visibility and meaning. It is a strong example of how WPP Media is helping brands transform high-value physical spaces into powerful consumer engagement ecosystems. The most effective media experiences today are built at the intersection of audience understanding, environment, and creativity. With 360 ONE, the opportunity was to reimagine airport infrastructure as a living brand platform rather than a traditional media asset." Watch how the installations were built: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDXv4tmvrDI Details about the structures: The installations took close to eight months from planning to completion. They were designed, approved, fabricated, and assembled inside one of India's most complex and continuously operating environments, without disrupting a single departure.

Two installations are currently placed at Gates 1 and 8, with a third installation scheduled to be unveiled soon. Together, the three structures weigh 25.5 tonnes and cover 166 square metres of freestanding installation. Gate 1 spans 46 feet and weighs 7.5 tonnes, while Gate 8 spans 33 feet and weighs 4.8 tonnes. The structures at each gate are built not against a wall or column but rather rise from a single engineered connection to the floor at each gate. That connection was the central engineering challenge, as airport floors, by design, expand and contract with temperature. The base plates were redesigned to enable the structure above to stand perfectly still while the floor beneath it breathed.

The upper sections were fabricated off-site and transported in modular sections, while the bases were constructed and installed on-site. Precision was critical throughout the process, as even a one-millimetre deviation at the base could result in a six-millimetre misalignment at the top of these tall structures. The largest installation is engineered to withstand wind loads of up to 34 kilonewtons--equivalent to the continuous sideways force exerted by three cars. To ensure structural integrity and engineering precision, an eight-step quality control process was followed across every stage of fabrication, transportation, and on-site assembly, from the factory floor to the terminal gate.

The initiative highlights WPP Media's continued focus on creating innovative, audience-first media experiences that go beyond traditional formats. By combining planning, premium environments, and creative execution, WPP Media is enabling brands to build stronger connections with consumers in moments that matter most. About 360 ONE 360 ONE WAM Limited is one of India's leading wealth and asset management firms, managing assets worth USD 74 billion, serving ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families, family offices, and institutional clients across Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Capital Markets. With a presence in India's most significant financial centres and a growing international footprint, the firm manages assets across a comprehensive platform built over eighteen years.

360 ONE Asset offers investment solutions to clients worldwide looking to invest in Indian markets across asset classes. Its capabilities cover a wide spectrum of asset classes, including public equities, private equity, private credit, real assets, and renewables, each managed by a seasoned team of investment professionals. 360 ONE Capital, formerly known as B & K Securities, provides full-service capital market offerings to institutional investors, besides corporate treasury services. It is a leading mid-cap brokerage, servicing almost all leading Foreign and Domestic Financial Institutions. It is a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker, and it offers independent and unbiased research with a coverage of over 500 companies, making it a leader in the mid and small-cap space.

360 ONE WAM is one of the pioneers in the industry to bring about product innovations. The firm has won more than 200+ awards of repute since its inception in 2008, and its wins include India's Best Wealth Manager at Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, Best Domestic Private Bank - India at Asian Private Banker's 15th Awards for Distinction, and Best Private Bank - India at The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2025 besides 5 prestigious awards at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2026. Headquartered in Mumbai, 360 ONE has 1,700+ employees, a presence in major global financial hubs, and 28 locations in India.

Click here to know more: https://www.360.one/ About WPP Media: WPP Media is WPP's global media collective. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit www.wppmedia.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)