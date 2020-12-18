3EA partnered 10X Co-working launches in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Management Consulting Group, 3EA in partnership with real estate giant, Stallion Properties has launched 10X to enable smoother transition to remote working.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global seismic shift in the way organizations work. When most the organizations started adopting work from home or remote working, the real estate and co-working spaces industry had bleak chances of revival. However, 10X was quick to recognize this impending change and innovate to survive a period, which set the real-estate industry clock backward on development.

According to a market research report by 3EA, the finance and real estate sector quarterly change in GDP went down from -5.3 percent to -8.1 per cent in Q2, as compared to Q1 of 2020. Organizations are now adopting mechanisms that not only lower their capital expenditure, but also ensure the safety and well-being of their employees. In line with this, 10X transformed its business model and offered holistic remote working solutions through innovative solutions that facilitate the functioning of a distributed workforce.

"10X is more than a co-working space, it is a business incubation centre for budding entrepreneurs and start-ups. As de-densified workspaces and a distributed workforce environment are here to stay, we have designed 10X in a way that it provides holistic co-working solutions to equip and empower our customers. 10X will help all the business entrepreneurs to stay ahead of the curve by not only helping them with the co-working infrastructure, but also helping them in their business management, by providing consulting solutions," said Bhupendra Gupta, Director - 10X on the launch event of 10X.

"The COVID-19 scenario has helped further accelerate this process as we launched 10X to address all the specific needs across the spectrum of work requirements pertaining to work from home and work near home. This model has replicated the setting of a productive office work environment, which includes providing a physical infrastructure, IT infrastructure and business consulting solutions, creating a win-win partnership for everyone," said Manuj Gupta, Managing Director- 10X.

10X provides affordable coworking space where business incubators, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and freelancers develop together in a sustainable, generous, and fully-equipped environment. 10X offers Dedicated Desk, Flexi Desk, Cabin Rooms, Semi Cabin Rooms, Conference Room, Virtual Office and a fully-integrated end-to-end facility management solutions platform.

10X allows hassle-free operations and maintenance of office spaces with a single point of contact for all facility management services on offer. The platform comprises Office Management services, Business support services, and Technical Maintenance and Operations support.

"Through these suites of offerings, we ensure that employees are provided an environment to unleash their true potential and enhance their productivity," Manuj added.

"The future of work in the new normal: hybrid, flexible and more productive. Future of co-working is focusing on employee safety, adherence to social distancing norms, cost optimization, and increased flexibility in rental contracts. Our focus is not just to provide a productive co-working space but also to act as a business incubation centre for all our users. The partnership between 3EA and 10X has been pivotal as companies are increasingly moving away from traditional real estate models and adopting the distributed workspace model, anticipating a further uptake in demand for our workspaces," said Dr Vibhor Misra, CEO - 3EA, on the occasion of launch event.

10X has offered convenient and flexible options for companies to ensure ease of operations. The startup has opened its centre at Santacruz with full preparedness, to ensure 100 percent safety. Along with this, it has also rearranged its spaces to comply with appropriate social distancing norms across collaboration zones, meeting rooms, pantry areas, cafeterias, cabins, and lobby areas.

10X is also introducing a AI-enabled mobile application that will completely eliminate the need for any surface contact. Through the app, one can mark their attendance, enter the centre premises, and also order food and beverages to their desk to minimize human interaction. 10X is the place to incubate ideas, facilitate cooperation and spark exponential growth.

