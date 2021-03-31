5th International Conference on 'Reimagining Internationalization: Blended Education as a Catalyst, IHE 2021

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) SIU and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), in Collaboration with Obreal Global India Chapter and The World Bank are happy to announce the fifth edition of their annual international conference on Internationalization of Higher Education (IHE 2021).
The Conference will take place virtually from April 6th to 9th, 2021.
The Inaugural Ceremony will be held on April, 7th from 5:15 to 6:15 PM IST. Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Hon'ble Minister of Education, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest for the Ceremony. Dr Anil Kumar Nassa, Member Secretary National Board of Accreditation (NBA) India; Nina Arnold, Lead Education Specialist, South Asia Global Lead for Territory Education, World Bank and Dr (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General, Association of Indian Universities India will be present at the virtual conference as distinguished speakers for the Ceremony. Dr S.B. Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis, and Chancellor, Symbiosis International University will preside over the function.
The tumultuous year that has gone by provides the background and impetus for this year's conference. Titled 'Reimagining Internationalization: Blended Education as a Catalyst, IHE 2021 will bring together academics, university administrators, practitioners, vice-chancellors and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as they face what is likely to be one of the most challenging situations faced by higher education in recent times.
Considering the current Pandemic the Conference aims at assisting the Universities, Institutions and the Faculties for the preparedness for the next academic year.
This SIU-AIU IHE series of conferences is a prominent annual international event on the internationalization of higher education, providing a platform for Indian vice-chancellors, senior academics, faculty and experts from India and across the world to engage with critical ideas, policies and structures that would support HEIs to internationalize their curricula and campuses.
Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactions with faculty and experts from across the world's best institutions, IHE 2021 offers an opportunity to reimagine what the future of internationalization of higher education can be.
Lockdowns across many countries will continue, the safety of travel and the need for social distancing will continue, and the urgent need to incorporate online/virtual technologies into course delivery will only heighten. Through the sessions at IHE 2021, experts will discuss and deliberate over practical and viable solutions to this changing learning ecosystem; and receive inputs and insights that will support their planning for the coming academic years. Not often do we get an opportunity to review and reimagine (and maybe completely overhaul) our 'role' in society. This promises to be one such opportunity.
To Register one can log into the following:
Pre-Conference Workshop: https://ihe.scie.ac.in/
Pre-ConferenceSeminars & ConferenceTracks: (https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYscu2vqj0vG9fZtS4guN9--ub-zojo6K7J)
For media queries contact: Prafulla N. Kulkarni
prafulla.kulkarni@symbiosis.ac.in 8888847946
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
