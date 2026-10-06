PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], October 6: The 6th edition of the Global Education Summit (GES) hosted by Chandigarh University brought together more than 90 renowned global academic leaders representing 69 leading global universities from 30 nations both from developed and developing worlds on a single platform with an objective to build an international alliance for exchange of ideas, knowledge and technology and advance joint research initiatives to enhance the global exposure and overall learning experience of students through greater engagement with universities and academic leaders from across the world. The five-day-long summit, being held from October 5 to 9, brought together ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, Chancellors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors, Presidents, Pro-VCs, renowned academicians, policymakers, think tanks and global education experts from across the world for academic collaboration, knowledge exchange, technology transfer, academic mobility and joint research across diverse academic domains.

Organized on the theme 'Collaborations in AI-based Research and Innovations for Creating a Sustainable Global Village', GES 2026 places AI-based research and innovation at the centre of this global collaboration platform to create opportunities for institutions to pursue joint research, share knowledge and technologies and address emerging academic, technological, societal and global challenges. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India as the Chief Guest and Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner, Embassy of the UK in India along with Prof. (Dr.) Matilde María Olarte Martínez, Vice-Chancellor for Culture, Heritage, Sustainability University of Salamanca, Spain as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was also attended by Nadeska Imara Cuthbert, Ambassador of Nicaragua to India; Arlette Gabriela Bustamante Garcia, Charge d'Affaires (CDA), Ambassador of Bolivia to India; Jason KM Hall, Ambassador of Jamaica to India; Dharamkumar Seeraj, Ambassador of Guyana to India; Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India; Chandranath Singh, Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to India; Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India and Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India as Guests of Honour, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Damandeep Kaur Sandhu and Prof. (Dr.) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor, Chandigarh University among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India, said, "With technological advancements, distance has nearly disappeared and the idea of a global village, once only a metaphor, has become our daily reality. A student in Bucharest can now conduct research with a professor in Chandigarh, while researchers across continents can access the same tools, exchange ideas and collaborate almost in real time. AI is accelerating this transformation by enabling researchers to analyse shared data, test models across different contexts and build on each other's results. Its potential extends beyond education and research to understanding climate patterns, managing water and energy resources, improving agriculture and delivering better healthcare to remote communities. These challenges affect us all, from Romania to Punjab, and therefore the search for solutions must also be global."

Latif added, "A truly global village is not simply a connected world but one where shared opportunities are accessible to many, not just a few. AI can help build such a world through genuine collaboration among universities, governments and industry across borders and disciplines. Education cannot be separated from industry, nor climate from agriculture, as today's challenges are deeply interconnected. India's decision to double ITEC scholarships for Romanian students with a special focus on AI training reflects its leadership and growing global role in this field. Initiatives such as this Summit can help build the partnerships and interdisciplinary thinking needed to turn technological progress into shared opportunities and solutions for societies worldwide."

Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner, Embassy of the UK in India, said, "AI is transforming how universities conduct research how students acquire knowledge and how businesses innovate but the critical question is not simply how quickly we adopt these technologies it is how we ensure they are used responsibly, inclusively and in ways that contribute to sustainable development and shared prosperity. No single country can address these opportunities and challenges alone, and progress will depend on trusted partnerships between governments, universities, researchers and industry. Universities are central to this effort because they are not only developing the technologies of the future but also educating the leaders who will decide how those technologies are used. As AI becomes more powerful, higher education must prepare graduates who are technically capable as well as thoughtful, responsible and committed to the public good. The UK-India partnership provides a strong foundation for this collaboration with education, research and skills forming a core pillar of the India-UK Vision 2035. The growing research and innovation corridor and expanding partnerships between UK and Indian universities are creating opportunities across AI, quantum computing, sustainable energy, genomics, semiconductors and advanced engineering.

"The future will not be determined by AI alone, but by the choices governments, businesses, universities and societies make about how it is developed and applied. We need stronger connections between academia and industry, greater international knowledge-sharing and young people equipped with both technical skills and the values and judgment to use those skills responsibly." Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India, said, "The challenge of artificial intelligence must be addressed as a shared global concern with equity, accessibility and openness, and ethics and transparency at its core. We must ensure equitable access to AI tools, infrastructure, data and computing capacity along with capacity building and technology transfer so that the benefits of the AI revolution are not concentrated in a small number of countries or companies. Collaborative and open approaches must also respect cultural diversity and multilingualism, particularly in the Global South.

"AI systems must be developed with inclusion, traceability and respect for human rights and dignity. AI is already creating opportunities to improve administrative efficiency by automating tasks such as attendance, grading and scheduling, while predictive analytics can help identify students at risk of dropping out and enable timely interventions. International collaboration is essential to ensure that AI-driven innovation in education is inclusive, responsible and beneficial to societies worldwide. Chandigarh University is helping show the path for innovation in education and the possibilities of meaningful international collaboration." Prof. Matilde María Olarte Martínez, University of Salamanca, Spain, said, "AI is not merely a technological advancement but a frontier of moral, cultural and social decision-making that must be guided by ethics and the common good. Innovation must respect cultures, diversity and local identities, while AI can help safeguard cultural heritage, reduce inequalities and advance sustainability. Its true potential lies in international academic collaboration, where communities share knowledge and work together. Technology alone cannot drive transformative change; it is the ability of academic communities to collaborate that can help build a more sustainable, inclusive and just global village grounded in human dignity ensuring global justice."

As part of GES, an 11-member delegation from Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), USA (United States of America) comprising 11 students and two faculty members are visiting Chandigarh University from October 6 to 7. The visit will provide opportunities for students and faculty from both universities to interact, exchange academic perspectives and gain greater exposure to international learning environments. The academic deliberations at GES 2026 focus on four key areas, covering the ethical use of AI for building a sustainable society, the restructuring of higher education to create socially sensitive professional leaders, healthy practices in deploying AI-oriented technologies to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the development of AI-based pedagogies for a more equitable and inclusive education model.

The five-day programme includes panel discussions, academic and research meetings, institutional interactions, online GES sessions featuring international speakers and cultural immersion, providing participating university representatives multiple avenues to engage with peers and explore areas for future collaboration. Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "The Global Education Summit provides an important platform to facilitate academic collaboration, knowledge exchange, technology transfer, academic mobility and joint research across diverse academic domains by bringing together renowned academicians, policymakers, think tanks and global education experts from across the developed and developing worlds with India serving as an academic bridge between the two to create greater opportunities for academic collaboration, knowledge exchange, technology transfer, academic mobility and joint research. Such global academic engagement also helps create more equal and inclusive opportunities for students to access global learning, gain international exposure, engage with diverse academic perspectives and benefit from knowledge and technology transfer. With over 540 international academic collaborations with top global universities and prestigious academic institutions in more than 100 countries across six continents, Chandigarh University (CU) has become the first Indian university to achieve this scale of international engagement. Aligned with the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) guidelines, CU has been placing a strong emphasis on internationalization and foreign collaborations with leading global academic institutions."

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)