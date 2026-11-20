Prices of premium flagship smartphones are expected to go up by 30 per cent to over ₹1 lakh apiece across most of the brands by end of the year due to a sharp rise in memory chip cost, market research firm Counterpoint said on Friday.

Along with the increase in prices of the devices, consumer expectations are also rising, and consumers are looking for meaningful specifications that can match the desired experience across processing speed of the mobile phones, camera, battery, durability, after-sales service, etc.

"A few years ago, a ₹1-lakh smartphone was a rarity in India. Today, as flagship prices keep rising, this price point is becoming increasingly common. Prices of premium flagship devices are expected to rise by more than 30 per cent by the end of 2026 compared with 2025," Counterpoint Research said in a report.

Memory prices are expected to account for 43 per cent of the total phone cost by year-end compared to 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, as per the report.

"Rising DRAM (temporary storage) and NAND costs, driven by AI data centre demand, have pushed memory's share of smartphone BOM (bill of materials) from about 13 per cent in early 2025 to over 40 per cent, prompting smartphone manufacturers to reassess specifications, components and product strategies to manage costs," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

According to the report, Oppo flagship devices have seen the highest jump in the range of 82-87 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Ultra-premium segment market leader iPhone prices have gone up by 20-22 per cent YoY.

"There is no single best premium flagship, as consumer priorities vary. As Apple and Samsung flagship prices move towards ₹2 lakh, tech-focused brands like iQOO and Google are attracting consumers with specifications that are at par but at more competitive prices. Beyond hardware, ecosystem flexibility is becoming an important differentiator, especially for working professionals who tend to carry more than one smartphone in addition to a laptop," the report said.

Market leader Samsung recently increased the price of smartphones in the range of ₹2,000-₹4,000 apiece post Diwali.

Before Diwali, the firm had raised the price of its flagship device Galaxy S26 by 17 per cent.

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has also increased the price of devices in the same range after Diwali.