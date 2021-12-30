8 most liked projects of 2021

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) came out with the list of '10 most liked projects of 2021'. The projects by Gaurs Group, Gulshan, ABA Group, Migsun, MRG World, Signature Global, Whiteland Corporation, Raheja Developers, Sushma Group, and Central Park were made to the list. The projects, not in order of preference or chronology, are listed below.

Gulshan Groups Gulshan Dynasty in Sector 144, Noida, gained attention of the luxury buyers in 2021. The under-construction will have three towers with 204 units in total. The project will have 76 per cent green, open, construction-free area offering enchanting vistas of bushes and medicinal trees. With only two apartments on each floor and two operational lifts, it will give the luxury of having a personal lift on the floor. Designed to enhance the lifestyle by mixing it up with a wellness quotient, Gulshan Dynasty also offers a unique farm-to-fork experience with fresh produce grown organically inside the premises using the environment-friendly hydroponic farming methodology. The project also takes care of the resident's four-legged friends with the presence of pet stead that allows them to frolic in the august gathering with their other friends.

Central Park Flower Valley is nestled in the backdrop of Aravallis amid lush greenery, and exquisite flora. Situated in Sector 32-33 of Sohna, on the main Gurugram-Sohna road, the gated community offers a lifestyle with vast open spaces and wide streets lined with European-styled streetlamps. The project has multi-tier security system with trained guards and horse-mounted patrolling. Planned with millions of flowering plants and tree-lined pathways, Central Park Flower Valley offers floors, villas, group housing and plots with thoughtfully planned exclusive amenities. It is a premium global township embellished with lush greenery, exquisite flora and water bodies.

Located in Central Delhi, Leela Sky Villas by Raheja Developers is the tallest planned tower of Delhi at (190 m) where every 4 & 5 BHK apartment comes with its private lap pool. The much-awarded project is the first 5 star Branded Residences managed by The Leela Group, where all services like Housekeeping, Laundry, Concierge, Valet, Room Service and SPA Management will be provided by The Leela Group. The apartments also include breathtaking views of prominent structures and areas such as the Pusa Greens, Rashtrapati Bhawan, ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, Delhi Ridge, and Connaught Place. These are also India's first apartments with a 4m floor-to-floor height, which adds volume to the space, as well as the country's highest planned Recreational Club/ Resto Bar Club, which includes a helicopter and an observatory area on top for a complete 360-degree view of Delhi.

Migsun Group made a record sale of Rs. 421 crore in 72 hours when it announced that it acquired a project from Royalgolf link city projects Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida; the company sold 138 villas and retail shops in the project in the record time. In the said project, the Group is coming up with 103-acre gated township, and will develop the township with a total of 138 villas and retail shops with Rs. 250 crore investment including land and development. Located adjoining Golf Course at Greater Noida, the villas, plots and retail shops are located facing the Metro, in an area of 2.5 lakh square feet.

Realty major Signature Global bagged 'Affordable Housing Project of the Year' award for Grand Iva. Located in Gurugram's Sector 103, Signature Global Grand Iva is spread across 9 acres; the project has 1472 units of 1 and 2 BHK configurations in sizes of 351 to 716 sq. ft. The project's location, Gurgaon's sector 103, is a rapidly growing area with extensive infrastructure. The sector is located near the Dwarka Express Highway, connecting it to the rest of the city. The project is 10 minutes away from Dwarka Expressway, 20 minutes from DPS Gurgaon, 20 minutes from ESI Hospital.

Whiteland Corporation unveiled the first look of their maiden commercial project Urban Cubes 71 in Gurugram in November 2021, and received tremendous response. Some of the brands signed, included Striker, Beer Cafe, Nostalgia, Houz cafe & bar. The project on Golf Course Road extension, Sector 71, Gurugram, is an approved SCO (Shop-cum-Office) development with a total of 34 state-of-art buildings with maximum development facing the main road making it highly attractive. The project is slated to be delivered by October 2022. The prominent features of the project include LEED-certified Platinum rating, Centralized Power Backup services and RO water system. Also, integrated service corridors for seamless pedestrian, horizontal leasing provision, central piazza, Amphitheatre, etc. will adorn the development.

Chandigarh-based Sushma Group's Sushma Elementa is the Group's first residential project in Himachal Pradesh, offering an ideal destination for holiday homes in Kasauli, located at the height of 6,000 feet above sea level; all apartments in the project will be valley facing and will offer the most spectacular views of the valley from each room. Staycation Homes cater to consumers and suit their purchasing appetite, acknowledging the lifestyle change brought on by the pandemic this year. The trend of low inventory and pent-up buyer demand is affecting many famous vacation destinations such as Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh), where Sushma Group has this exquisite residential project. The project got bookings from people from all over the country, especially people from Silicon Valley working in IT hubs.

Developed by ABA Corp, Cleo County at Sector 121, Noida, offers high-end yet affordable apartment options. Boasting magnificent architecture, the project has 2640 residential apartments spread across 24 towers. The project is also known for its unique amenities such as mist garden, open Jacuzzi and putting golf and cricket net pitch. Based on Egyptian theme, the Island Court creates an island oasis with its sparkling water bodies while Park Court redefines open green space with its towering palm trees perfect for enjoying a leisurely stroll. IGBC Gold Certified Green Building is on four side open plot with roads in all four sides.

