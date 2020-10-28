A Moving Scam Reported through Online Search Engine, FIR Filed

You would like to read
- Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.84% in the June 2020 quarter
- Anil Agarwal to take Vedanta private, buyout public shareholding for Rs 16,200 cr
- IndiaMART soars after stellar Q1 show
New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. has lodged the FIR against Moving Scam operating under the name of Agarwal Packers and Movers in Amrutahalli Police Station, Bangalore vide FIR No 0202/2020 dated 21 October 2020.
The complaint was registered, when goods were not traceable through any means. As of now, one accused has been arrested by Bangalore Police and they are proceeding for further investigation.
According to the victim, he booked a company named Agarwal Packers and Movers to relocate his household goods from Bellary to Bangalore after searching the leading packers and movers on Google Search Engine.
When he didn't receive the goods after a few days of the predefined delivery date, he tried calling to the concerned customer support and didn't get any positive revert from them. They even asked to pay a huge amount for the recovery of his goods. Later on, he tried to find out the contact details of customer care of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. and he was shocked to know that his goods were not booked with the original company and he was trapped by the fraud moving company.
Keeping in concern the pain of customers becoming victims of Moving Scams operating on their names, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. filed a complaint in the Bangalore Police Station against the fake company.
These disheartening incidences are occurring every day as thousands of fake moving companies are operating and are listed on Google Search Engine and Google Maps under the name similar or identical to the moving brand Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.
According to the study, everyday around 60-65 customers out of 5500 to 6000 customers get cheated and lose their hard-earned possession on the verge of approaching the wrong name and sometimes being asked to pay a huge amount for recovery of their goods.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor