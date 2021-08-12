A National Best Selling Author, releases his next book "Unhooked & Unbooked"

You would like to read
- Marathi Superstar Ankush Chaudhari invests in Letsflix Marathi OTT platform
- RED FM announces superhits Marathi Film Festival
- RAW NTR starts 365 days Food Donation Program across Telugu States
- Marathi film Kaanbhatt running successful in its second week of release
- Sunny Leone's cameo in the song "Shantabai" of the Marathi film Aamdar Nivas starring Rohit Choudhary as a builder
Dr. Aditya R. Nighhot is known for writing contemporary romance novels and books that have received critical as well as public acclaim.
The success of his books, Internationally and Nationally have reached a point where regional publishers are approaching him and soon his books would also be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Assamese, etc
Now he comes out with his new book 'Unhooked & Unbooked' published by Invincible Publishers. The book tells a story that is completely relatable to our "Online generation". He engages us in his riveting tale of two couples who have completely different and opposite beliefs from each other. He talks about the current dating culture and relationship values through his book. He believes life is not about a single character or single-story but multiple characters and their stories. His inspiration for his fictional stories comes from true events and real-life characters from his everyday life.
Apart from being a well-established author and entertainer during the pandemic, Dr. Aditya is also a frontline warrior, dealing with covid cases day in and day out. He is fond of photography and also a member of the Screenwriter's association and is currently working on a few scripts for leading production houses. The digital rights of his books have been picked up by a leading production company and the web series/film shall release soon.
The young, energetic and talented author can also be approached on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin etc.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor