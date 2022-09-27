A range of Apurbo Shirts to look stylish this Pujo from the House of ZODIAC

You would like to read
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZODIAC Clothing Company Ltd (ZCCL*), India's finest clothing brand for men has launched its Pujo collection comprising smart formal, casual and super trendy shirts for you to celebrate Pujo in style.
Their 10 company-operated stores across Kolkata, Patna and Bhubaneswar are home to 3 premium, menswear brands, each clearly positioned to address a specific target consumer. ZODIAC, for the classic yet contemporary male's corporate wardrobe; ZOD! Club Wear for the trendy, fashionable male; z3 Relaxed Luxury casual wear for those who don't need to dress formal.
Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, trans-national that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, UK, Germany and USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold.
The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores, 1200 multi - brand retailers and (https://www.zodiaconline.com).
From ZODIAC: Colourful stripes & checks crafted from Egyptian Giza 86 cotton with an exceptionally luxurious "Silk Touch" - The VIVACE collection brings alive the colours & spirit of Pujo.
From ZOD! The Athleisure Look to bring out your sporty side in vibrant, festive colours.
From z3: Colourful Casual shirts in 100 per cent cotton fabric manufactured with environmentally conscious processes focusing on conserving the planet and its natural resources. They have been given our "Eco-Friendly Trademark Vintage Wash" for a super-soft hand feel.
Commenting on launch of the Pujo collection Salman Noorani (Vice Chairman & Managing Director ZCCL*) said, "Kolkata, Patna and Bhubaneswar have historically been strategically important markets for us. We are happy to offer our customers a Pujo Ready collection for the festive season."
ZODIAC Store across
Kolkata
Shakespeare Sarani Ph: 9136902706
Chowringhee Ph: 9136902707
City Centre, Salt Lake Ph: 9136902708
South City Mall Ph: 9136902712
Mani Square Mall Ph: 9136902710
Kolkata Airport, Domestic Terminal Ph: 9136902711
Patna
Boring Road, Savitri Commercial Complex: 7208953724
Kankarbagh Main Road: 8097436697
Dak Bunglow, Mourya Lok Complex: 9136902718
Bhubaneswar flagship store
Janpath Road, Saheed Nagar Ph: 9136902717
