Aamir Khan's lecture at Symbiosis

You would like to read
- Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2020 registration
- SIU has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women
- Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research adds another feather to its cap by launching MBA (Digital Transformation) programme to foster industry requirements
- Symbiosis Institute of Technology's student bags 20 million seed funding for his maiden start-up
- SNAP Test 2020 allows a candidate a maximum of two attempts for the first time
The Year 2020 is the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis." Symbiosis is "Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence in Education."
Millions of people the world over entering isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus COVID19, the need for positivity have become even more critical. Considering the current situation Symbiosis has not let that deter our spirit and we continue to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series".
The motto behind organizing a Lecture Series is to motivate the Students, Staff and society in general as how to adapt with the current situation and not to get panic.
We are inviting stalwarts from various fields who are experts in their respective fields.
On Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 5 pm Distinguished Speaker/ Actor Aamir Khan will be delivering a lecture.
This Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series is broadcasting live on Youtube.com and it's Open to All.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor