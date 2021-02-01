Abhay Singh bought Bihar T-20 team: Arrah Avengers

You would like to read
- Abhay Raj International wants to become India's most recognized med equipment manufacturer
- GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 20.56% in the September 2020 quarter
- Paddy Procurement Jumps Around 20% On Year
- With Eutopia, T & T Group projecting a staggering 80% market share of the Ghaziabad mid-segment and luxury housing industry
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): Abhay Singh, who is the owner and founder of Abhay Raj International has bought a team named Arrah Avengers in Bihar Premier League (BCL) T20 league. The BCL is a very professional League for T-20 Cricket Tournament organized in Bihar.
BPL works with the format of a franchise-system based on the American way of hiring players and transfers. The Franchises put for auction, in which the higher won the rights of the team and became the owner, that represents each city (District or zone). It has started in Bihar to encourage the young talents to contribute their part in the field of cricket.
Hence we all know that there are many hidden talents in the nook and corner of Bihar, and to nourish as well as flourish such talents, BCL is playing a key role. Being a former cricket player Abhay Singh has been working for this for the last five years and he continues to work for the young cricketers and talents of Bihar.
He believes that from the initiative taken by BCL, there will be enormous development and changes in Bihar. Apart from this, he is also running his own company 'Abhay Raj International (ARI-MED)' which deals with the production of sanitisers and face-mask. This is one of his contributions to the development of Bihar.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor