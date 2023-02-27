actyv.ai welcomes Arvind Kathpalia as Advisor to accelerate future growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): actyv.ai, headquartered at Singapore and a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has onboarded Arvind Kathpalia, as an advisor.

An industry stalwart, with expertise in risk management, Arvind comes with over four decades of global experience across financial services. He was with Kotak Mahindra Bank as Group President and Chief Risk Officer and was responsible for future-proofing and navigating it post the global financial crisis. He was also a Director on the Board of Kotak Mahindra Prime, Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd and Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund. Prior to this, Arvind was with ANZ Grindlays Bank and later, Standard Chartered Grindlays Bank holding several senior positions across consumer banking, strategic planning, operations, technology and finance. He was ANZ's Director for International Business Process Reengineering based in Melbourne. Presently, he is a Director on the Board of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Arvind has led several award-winning, technology-backed transformative projects, with his astute understanding of technology and its relevance in business solutions.

Speaking about this, Raghunath Subramanian, Founder & Global CEO, actyv.ai said, "I'm delighted to welcome Arvind Kathpalia as an advisor to actyv.ai. He's highly respected in the industry for his deep understanding of technology and credit risk management. Arvind's years of experience will lay a strong foundation in establishing the credit risk management framework, ensuring responsible and sustainable credit and delivering the much-needed transformation in the supply chain ecosystem."

Commenting on this, Arvind Kathpalia said, "It feels great to be a part of a built-to-last company with global ambitions, using cutting-edge technology in the critical supply chain arena. The team at actyv.ai, through its technology platform, is building efficient and resilient supply chains. I look forward to being a part of this exciting growth story and will use my experience and expertise to set up the risk management framework. It will be a satisfying and enriching experience to mentor a young, motivated and talented team!"

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)