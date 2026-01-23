VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Admach Systems Limited (ADMACH, 544669), a bespoke tech-first engineering solutions company, has received three (03) confirmed purchase orders aggregating approximately ₹9.46 crore (including GST) from reputed domestic industrial clients. With these order wins, the Company's cumulative order book now stands at approximately ₹76.95 crore, further strengthening revenue visibility. Order Details 1. NMDC Steel Limited Orders, through domestic entity - Payment Terms: 80% on delivery and 20% against commissioning 2. Visi Consult Private Limited Order - Payment Terms: 30% advance and 70% on delivery 3. Nature of Orders: Domestic 4. Execution Timeline: Orders to be executed on or before April 21, 2026 Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Longani, Managing Director & Chairman, said: "The continued flow of order wins reflects growing customer confidence in Admach's engineering capabilities, execution reliability, and product quality. These new orders further strengthen our order book and reinforce our capabilities across critical sectors such as steel, mining, and advanced industrial applications. Customer trust, built on consistent performance, timely delivery, and dependable after-sales support, remains the cornerstone of our growth. With a strengthened order book of approximately ₹76.95 crore, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and execution excellence." About Admach Systems Limited Incorporated in 2008, Admach Systems Limited is a bespoke, tech-first engineering solutions company offering customized automation, material handling, testing, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), X-ray systems, and pipe industry solutions. The Company operates a fully integrated manufacturing facility at Nandoshi, Pune, with end-to-end in-house capabilities spanning design, fabrication, machining, assembly, and multi-stage quality control.

Admach serves diverse industries including steel, automobile, Defence, Atomic Energy, Food, Tooling, and Advanced Engineering sectors, with presence across 10+ Indian states and 26+ countries. In FY25, the Company reported revenue of ₹5,335.82 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,030.91 lakhs, and PAT of ₹609.81 lakhs, supported by strong return ratios and a growing order book of approx. ₹7,695 lakhs. Long-standing relationships with marquee domestic and international clients further reinforce its execution strength and scalability

