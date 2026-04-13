SMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Hyderabad, a premier engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened admissions to its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Admission to all B.Tech programmes at SIT Hyderabad is offered through the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2026. Important Dates: Last Date of Online Registration for SITEEE: 15th April, 2026 Test Dates: 2 May 2026 and 10 May 2026 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm Programme Commences: 3rd August 2026 Registration Instructions: - Visit www.set-test.org and click on Register - Read and accept the Terms & Conditions by clicking Continue

- Fill in the required personal and academic details - Save and continue to generate your SET/SITEEE ID - Verify your registration using the OTP sent to your registered email and mobile number - Log in using your SET/SITEEE ID and password - Pay the SITEEE entrance test fee and the programme registration fee - Select Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and your preferred B.Tech programme(s) - The SET/SITEEE ID should be used for all future correspondence and admission-related activities Eligibility Criteria: Students applying for B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

Students must secure a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible. To support students from diverse academic backgrounds, SIT Hyderabad offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects. International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/ SIT Hyderabad offers two B.Tech programmes -- Computer Science and Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) -- with a curriculum that integrates core engineering fundamentals with emerging technologies. The dual degree program will allow the students to obtain a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science & Engineering from SIT, Hyderabad and a Bachelor of Data Science (Honours)/ Bachelor of Cyber Security from Deakin University. The new offerings will extend brilliant opportunities for ambitious Indian students to get a two-year work visa (Extension is subject to the policy changes of the Australian Government), opening avenues for global career outcomes. The ease of mobility and accessibility is being facilitated by the two institutions in alignment with their commitment to providing quality education, skilling, and research pathways to help shape successful future outcomes for Indian students.

The institute's salient features include an NEP-2020 aligned, industry-oriented curriculum with a strong multidisciplinary approach, a mandatory six-month industry internship during the eighth semester, and global learning exposure through the Global Immersion Programme, along with Honours and Dual Degree Programmes for advanced academic pathways. The campus hosts a world-class, fully air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,200 equipped with advanced audio-visual systems, a modern 200-seater seminar hall, state-of-the-art computer laboratories, and a well-stocked library offering access to e-journals, e-books, online databases, and research repositories. Secure and well-furnished hostels for boys and girls are available on campus, complete with high-speed Wi-Fi, 24/7 water supply, recreation rooms, CCTV surveillance, and round-the-clock security.

The institute places strong emphasis on competitive coding and career readiness through regular coding sessions, hackathons, and practice on platforms such as CodeTantra and HackerRank, alongside GitHub portfolio development. The institute facilitates campus placements by organising interviews with recruiters across India, offers expert-led career counselling, and ensures strong industry engagement through guest lectures, seminars, and conferences. An Entrepreneurship Cell nurtures innovation and entrepreneurial thinking through ideation workshops, mentorship, startup bootcamps, and exposure to national-level innovation platforms, whilst the incubation ecosystem supports student startups with mentorship, business planning, technical resources, and networking opportunities. Students are additionally trained in liberal arts, performing arts, industrial history, and human values and ethics, and are offered the opportunity to qualify for a Special Diploma in Business Management from SIBM and courses from other Symbiosis institutes.

"At SIT Hyderabad, we are committed to nurturing ethically grounded, globally competent engineers who are equipped to innovate and contribute meaningfully to society. Our industry-aligned curriculum, experiential learning environment, and strong research culture ensure that our graduates are ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape," said Dr. Rajanikanth Aluvalu, Director, SIT Hyderabad. For more details visit: https://www.sithyd.edu.in/ For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sithyd.siu.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)