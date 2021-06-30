Adroit Biomed expands its immunity portfolio with launch of Glutone MD made from purest Setria Glutathione

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 treatment takes a toll on the patient's body as the medicines affect the vitals parts.

Management of patient's recovery from effects of COVID-19 is the key focus point to going back to normalcy.

To help the patient recover faster, Mumbai based Pharma, Healthcare & Nutraceutical supplement maker Adroit Biomed Limited on Wednesday launched its immunity enhancing tablets Glutone MD, which are World's 1st Orally Dissolving Effervescent Tablet formulated with the world's best and purest Setria Glutathione from Japan.

Affectionately called The Pocket Warrior, Glutone MD immunity booster tablets have been designed using an Orally Dissolving (OD-Eff) technology. Glutone MD is an innovative solution and a perfect defense mechanism which acts in two ways and helps prevent COVID-19 infection by strengthening immunity and reducing inflammation and muscle fatigue that aids in recovery from post COVID symptoms.

Its unique '6-in-60 secs Action' makes it the quickest and most convenient Glutathione supplement. Glutone MD is being manufactured in a USFDA Food as well as ANSI National Accreditation Board registered and BSI GMP certified facility and is FSSAI compliant. It is produced at State-of-Art manufacturing facilities ensuring highest quality and purity standards.

Sushant Raorane, Director, Adroit Biomed Ltd. shared, "The pandemic has started global conversations on immunity building through supplements and natural methods as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Along with immunity the effective management and faster recovery from COVID infection became need of the hour. Glutathione the master antioxidant fits the bill well. Its immune enhancing strong anti-inflammatory and muscle strengthening, hepatoprotective abilities make it suitable for use in PMR (Prevention, Management & Recovery) of COVID-19.

"Today, we at Adroit Biomed, as a science-driven company take pride in offering exceptional quality products that inspire real change with an endeavour to achieve the best quality standards in the nutraceutical market. Our latest formulation, Glutone MD is the Patent Pending World's 1st orally dissolving effervescent tablet made to deliver Glutathione through the sublingual or the buccal route. The Sublingual route offers the fastest way of delivering Glutathione and with the OD-Eff technology platform Glutone MD will be able to offer unmatched #6in60 benefits (6 benefits in 60 seconds) to consumers. We have pioneered the effervescent market with OD-Eff technology and will continue to do so."

"We are amongst the top 5 companies in India in the organic Vitamin C market, and with the foray of Glutone MD, Investing in innovation & capacity building, R & D and fostering partnerships will help us expand our horizon and establish a stronger position in the global pharma industry," Sushant Raorane further adds.

Glutone MD is enriched with Setria Glutathione which has been clinically studied for its immune boosting effects. Setria Glutathione is the World's leading Glutathione of highest quality and purity. Over the period Glutone has become the trusted brand by Doctors.

Dr. Anish Desai Director Strategic Medical Affairs, Adroit Biomed Ltd. further shared, "Glutathione The master antioxidant, fights the immense oxidative stress observed during COVID-19 infections. It is an important antioxidant defense in lungs as well as a critical support in liver detoxification. These activities beyond anti-oxidations make glutathione an ideal supplement to be included in the prevention and recovery from COVID-19 infections. Further, during recovery phase, glutathione offers an effective approach to keep inflammation and oxidative stress under control so that body can better cope up and recovers fast."

Glutone MD delivers 6 benefits to consumers which includes potent antioxidant activity, liver protection, immune boosting, anti-inflammatory and reducing muscle fatigue. To improve the access Glutone MD has been affordably priced.

Glutone MD is priced at only INR 22/- per tablet and is available online across all medical stores and pharma & wellness e-stores like ClickOnCare.com etc.

Established in 2012, Adroit Biomed Ltd. is a pharmaceutical healthcare company with focus on dermato-cosmetology. Since inception, the company has introduced first of its kind concepts like Glutone C, Glutone Serum, Skinfay Capsules, Escor Z, Racine and more. This catalyzed some of the major changes in the traditional dermatology concepts with an amazing level of acceptance. Refer(http://glutone.in/glutone-md.html).

