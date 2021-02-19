ADROSONIC organizes annual event Elevate 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital consulting company ADROSONIC hosted its annual event 'Elevate 2020' on February 12 for its employees and associates; celebrating work-culture and life at ADROSONIC.

This year, ADROSONIC hosted 'Elevate' as a virtual event due to the prevailing situation. Employees and associates of the company, based in India, UK and USA, took part in several competitions and activities which were conducted virtually throughout the day.

"Year 2020 was an eventful year for all of us. While we took a step back to realize that health is of utmost importance, we also tried our best to adjust to the new normal. I am proud to see that the ADROFamily took on the challenges and has overwhelmingly supported this digital transformation," said Mayank, CEO & MD, ADROSONIC.

As part of 'Elevate 2020', a photography competition was organized which was aptly named as 'Photothon' where associates shared photographs with meaningful caption along with it.

Later in the day, Team ADROSONIC participated in the 'My Desk At Home' contest where they shared photographs of their workspace from where they are working since the lockdown began. The contest turned into a lively event as the team participated in a fun quiz related to the current work-from-home situation.

For the super talented, Carpe Diem was the perfect platform to impress. The ADROFamily gathered to cheer on their fellow members as they showcased their talents as part of 'Elevate 2020'.

The day ended with the rewards ceremony where the top performers of the company were appreciated for their exemplary work. Winners of the Gems 2020, Debutant 2020, Value Award 2020, Performer of the Year 2020, Employee of the Year 2020 and Team of the Year 2020 were announced at the e-event.

The top management shared their thoughts and appreciated the ADROFamily for their exemplary work during the tough period that the world had to go through.

ADROSONIC organizes 'Elevate' each year as an event for retrospection, to draft strategy for the coming year, an event to brainstorm together and recognise those who have gone beyond for the success of ADROSONIC. The event also serves as an annual offsite where the team pledges to ELEVATE.

For year 2020, a new category of award called the Management's Award for Professional Excellence was introduced. The award was won by Monty Dudani. The other winners of the yearly awards were:

Abhinav Banerjee

Shalini Lala

1. Supriya Agarwal + Shruti Verma (Joint Leaders) - Gold Medals to both

2. Pallav Keshari - Gold Medal

3. Mayank Tripathi - Gold Medal

4. Prachi Tandel - Silver Medal

5. Suraj Kumbhar - Silver Medal

6. Gaurav Gangrade - Silver Medal

7. Peeyush Gupta - Bronze Medal

8. Harshada Khopade - Bronze Medal

9. Saikat Mandal - Bronze Medal

10. Mayank Yadav - Bronze Medal

11. Priyanka Uttarwar - Bronze Medal

Parthasaradhi Vangapandu

1. Likith Yelamanchili

2. Sanket Atvankar

1. Amit Kumar

2. Bikesh Singh

3. Rashmi Mishra

4. Kunal Biswas

5. Neha Agarwal

6. Pallav Keshari

