After a successful launch of #CodeAtHome in Europe, it would now make its journey towards India

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/India PR Distribution): With the invaluable support of the Ambassador of France to India and the Ambassador of India to France, E-mma organization will launch the #CodeAtHome initiative in India on International Women's Day.

This initiative joins the stream of many domestic programs including India's highly innovative Atal Tinkering Labs setup in thousands of schools for underprivileged children providing a platform for kids for a technology-enabled future.

The purpose of this global initiative is to enable millions of kids and teens to participate in free online coding workshops held weekly. This would bring together the youth of India and other countries towards a brighter future through the promotion of wider access to technology. #CodeAtHome is aimed at kids aged 8 to 12 years old and teens aged 13 to 16 years old.

India is a hub of software and technology and has fuelled technological advancement worldwide. As India makes strides towards widening access to digital resources at the grass-root levels, particularly among women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.

Through pedagogical sessions, kids and teens will develop their algorithmic thoughts in order to learn to solve complex problems and to discover the world of programming using languages such as Python, Swift, Scratch, JavaScript and many others.

They will also expand their creativity and explore the possibilities offered by technology and its application in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the cloud and many others.

Register for the launch event: (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/codeathome-launch-in-india-tickets-140831112649)

#CodeAtHome online launch schedule on 8th March 2021 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (IST)-

1. Introduction about #CodeAtHome from 2:30 PM to3:30PM:

* Dipty Chander - Software Engineer and President of E-mma

Ambassadors' Opening Speech:

* Emmanuel Lenain - Ambassador of France to India

* Jawed Ashraf - Ambassador of India to France

Panel Discussion: The Benefits of Diversity in Tech-

* Pallavi Arora - Vice President of Cisco India

* Dilip Chenoy - Secretary General of FICCI

* Myriam Akhoun - Director Sustainability Solutions in Asia Pacific of Engie India

* Anand Rangarajan - Engineering Director of Google India

2. Coding Session for kids and teens 8 to 16 years old from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

E-mma invites young girls and boys from all backgrounds to break all stereotypes related to the tech world by learning to code, an essential skill of the 21st century.

Please find the URL for the schedule of the upcoming workshops for kids and teens between 8 to 12 years old and 13 to 16 years old: (https://www.e-mma.org/codezchezvous)

India being a leading global player in the Technology sector, E-mma calls upon Indian companies to promote coding technology in young kids and teens by supporting #CodeAtHome initiative.

