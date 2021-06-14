Agarkar Centre of Excellence launches Cricket Math, a gamified platform for students

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): Agarkar Centre of Excellence, an eminent ed-tech platform has recently launched a new innovative product called Cricket Math, a gamified platform combining Cricket and Math.

The ACE is also associate partners to School Wizard, an app that works to ideal student strength and connects their passions and desires to appropriate vendors to build their understanding.

ACE is a unique coming together of two experienced professionals in the field of Sports and Education respectively. Ajit Agarkar, retired Indian cricketer and his wife Fatema, whose respective journeys add to expertise and experience as Founders of the Mumbai based Agarkar Centre of Excellence.

Through its sports and education vertical, the ed-tech platform is a one-of-a-kind offering that focuses on integrating sports as part of the school's everyday curriculum. For management and school leadership teams, ACE becomes a significant partner in improving teaching-learning methodologies for teachers, students, and parents.

The company's goal is to develop young minds through sports and educational programmes. Creating the ideal mix between education and sports participation, their objective is to provide school children with change and diversity of real-world experiences by focusing on essential life skills and values through in-school teaching-learning methodologies and in-school sports curriculum.

A veteran of 3 educational start-ups, Fatema is an award-winning educator who has donned many hats including defacto Principal, Managing Director and has been recognised as a parenting expert, shortly authoring books on educator resources & parenting.

With close to two decades of experience in education, Fatema is the recipient of several honours including the Indian Achiever's Award 2021. Talking about her experience, Founder of ACE, Fatema says "Adaptation and confidently managing with a changing world is a significant thrust area. Holding students accountable for their learning by providing them with truly world-class tools and experiences is what ACE aims for."

