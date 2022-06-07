'AI for India' campaign launched to skill, reskill and upskill 25 Lacs Indian students

Making India the global digital talent hub and especially the 'AI Capital of the World', The Data Tech Labs Inc. has come up with a campaign "AI for India". Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched this campaign amidst 100+ MNCs, MSMEs and Startups in Delhi yesterday. This campaign - AI for India is powered by AWS and supported by the Ministry of Education (GOI) and AICTE which aims to evaluate, train, practice, provide internship, allocate projects, certify and employ, 25 Lac Indian citizens.

Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan along with Chairman of AICTE Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chandrasekhar Buddha - CCO AICTE, Dr Amit Andre, CEO The DataTech Labs and Amit Mehta, Head, AWS Training and Certification, India and other delegates were present during the event.

"AI for India Initiative is trying to bridge the gap between the supply and demand matrix in worldwide tech talent, with Indian students. We are changing our educational policies to skill and upskill students to make them future-ready," said Chandrashekhar Budha, CCO AICTE while presenting the AI for India presentation. "AI for India will guarantee 20+ Lakhs internship, 50k+ Industries and 36K+institutions for digital India," he added. "AI for India will empower the 21st Century generation in Arts, Commerce, Science, Architecture, Engineering, and other streams with digital education for employability and entrepreneurship," said Chandrashekhar Budha, CCO, AICTE said during the launch event.

"This initiative by DataTech is an appreciable one! To give to the society in a form that builds a stronger future for the young generation, helps in building the economy and ensures India comes in the limelight as a pool of talent needs support and recognition from each one," added Anil Shahatrbudhe - Chairman AICTE.

CEO of The Data Tech Labs, Dr Amit Andre said, "The DataTech Labs' is extremely privileged envisaging this campaign and contributing in skilling, building our Nation. AI for India initiative welcomes the age of blended workforce, in which intelligent technologies and humans collaborate to drive business success and the Indian economy."

AI for India is divided into 5 events:

1. National Future Engineering Scholarship Examination: Aimed for AI adoption from class 8th to 12th Students, Undergraduate/post graduate Students and Individuals wanting to Upskill on emerging technologies.

2. All India Skill to Scale Avenue: This is for every student unconditionally who have passed out in pandemic years and have gap in skillsets as compared with industry requirements.

3. AI Ideathon: This is to encourage students and individuals to produce ideas to solve any human-centric national issue with the help of AI, Data, Cloud and allied sciences.

4. All India Data Engineering Quiz Competition: Data is new Oxygen, and we aim to diversify knowledge on data across domains and verticals.

5. All India Jobathon for Cloud, Data and AI Aspirants: All the participants who participate and complete any one of the above initiatives will be given a chance to appear for 100000 jobs from industries in India.

AI for India campaign is a part of ABCDEFGHI program of GOI to impact and train students in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Cyber Security, Data analytics and intelligence, Extended Reality (XR), Electronics, Energy solutions, Full stack developer, Gamification, GitHub, HTML5, Human-computer interaction and IOT which are abbreviated as "ABCDEFGHI" by the Ministry of Education & AICTE. It is envisioned by the government of India to register more than 1 crore students and get them trained in these emerging areas for 3 to 6 months. The students who are pursuing higher education can upgrade themselves in these areas of emerging technologies.

The Data Tech Labs is a technology and training expert in AI and ML. It focuses on delivering cloud, on-premise and hybrid solutions to drive outcomes and its primary goal is delivering technology solutions that support a digital business transformation framework.

