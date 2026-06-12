VMPL New Delhi [India], June 12: Aimlay successfully organized the Global Excellence Summit 2026 at WelcomHotel by ITC, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in its vision of building a global community of achievers, thought leaders, professionals, and innovators. The summit brought together more than 350 distinguished professionals from over 22 countries, making it one of the most impactful gatherings of thought leaders, innovators, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. The event was honored by the gracious presence of Shri RamSinh Rathwa, a respected senior political leader and veteran parliamentarian, who attended as the Chief Guest. His inspiring presence elevated the significance of the summit and left a lasting impression on attendees from across the world.

IFEA Awards 2026 Honor Global Achievers One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the presentation of the IFEA Awards (Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievement Awards), marketed by Aimlay. The ceremony honored achievers from diverse backgrounds, celebrating their commitment to excellence and their role in inspiring future generations. Awardees of IFEA Awards 2026 - Dr. (HC) Subhas Chandra Bauljeewon - Dr. Dhruv Rajesh Karia - Dr. (HC) Nayan Nandkishor Nirhali - Dr. P. M. Vaz - Dr. (HC) Pachimalla Martin Raju - Dr. Benoy Joseph - Dr. (HC) Daby Sohun Swarnalata - Dr. Bidyut Debbarma - Dr. (HC) Rajesh Upadhayaya - Er. Raman Namboothiri

- Dr. (HC) Kavita Krunal Chavda - Dr. (HC) Melvin Wilfred Pinto - Dr. (HC) Stephen John Lambert - Dr. (HC) Vinod Prakash - Dr. (HC) Sherin Mary Thomas - Dr. Visnu Murali Krishnan - Dr. (HC) Atul Verma - Dr. (HC) Louis Steeve Leebain Dupre - Dr. (HC) Deepak Antonio Karmalkar - Dr. (HC) Swarit Chaudhary - Dr. (HC) Comet Antony - Dr. Prof. Patanwal Swati Ompal - Dr. (HC) Mueen Varis Warsi - Dr. (HC) Rippon Kanneth - Dr. (HC) Lalramngheta - Dr. (HC) Pawel Kwasniewski - Dr. (HC) Ayanaru V Neganiah - Dr. (HC) Naved Mohammed Iftikhar Surve

- Mr. Vijay Kumar Tevathia - Dr. (HC) Gaurav Arora - Dr. (HC) Jagdish Chandra Joshi - Dr. (HC) Okheli Munotyiwa - Dr. (HC) Suryakant Parwar - Dr. (HC) Prasanta Kumar Jena - Dr. (HC) Vaibhav Datar - Dr. (HC) Shaji Sujatha - Dr. (HC) Malek Raees Ahmed - Dr. (HC) Mohammed Javid Ali - Dr. (HC) Gajanan Balkrishna Kulkarni - Dr. (HC) Fabien Gilbert Goonee - Dr. (HC) Bharatendu Kapoor - Dr. (HC) Zainab Aaliya V K - Dr. (HC) Nirmala Bore - Dr. Meena Anilkumar - Dr. (HC) Arpitha Gupta - Dr. (HC) Ashok Kumar - Colorpixels Webmedia

- Mrs. Swati Deepak Kaushal - Dr. (HC) Shaurav Kumar Singh - Dr. (HC) Anil Kumar Saxena - Dr. (HC) Adikaram Uddeepika Shyamalee - Mr. Fakira Mohan Panigrahi - Dr. (HC) Rai Chand Bishnoi - Dr. (HC) Haider Abdul Hadi Qambar Al Lawati - Dr. (HC) Amit Kumar Chakravarty - Dr. Dave Andrew Chin Tung - Mrs. Soni Nikhil Deshpande - Dr. (HC) Arvind Kumar Lal Karna - Dr. (HC) Simon Samuel Vasantharaj - Dr. (HC) Rekha Patankar - Dr. (HC) Rajinder Singh Arora - Dr. (HC) Alexander Werner Grob - Dr. (HC) Kailash Chandra Roopra - Dr. (HC) Mohamed Anwer Bin Mohmed Yusoff

- Dr. (HC) Bupender Kumar - Dr. (HC) Gira Bhatt - Dr. (HC) Amandeep Kaur Rai - Dr. Saw Than Htaik Oo - Dr. (HC) Anand Kumar Jain - Dr. Makin Sulaiman Abdullah Muhammad - Dr. (HC) Shriganesh Mahadev Munde - Dr. Mohammad Arif Motawalla - Dr. (HC) Jeff Barnes - Dr. Felice Esposito Corcione - Dr. (HC) Hesham Wasel - Dr. (HC) Ramesh Chandra Sharma - Dr. (HC) Michael Ezimoha - Dr. (HC) Maria Joseph Samson Asirvadam - Dr. (HC) Shanthini Ilango - Dr. (HC) Prashant Goel - Dr. (HC) Sivadas K K Pillai - Dr. (HC) Anita Chauhan

The summit also featured a special Book Launch Ceremony, adding another dimension to the event's focus on knowledge, thought leadership, and intellectual contribution. The launch showcased the work of accomplished authors and professionals whose publications reflect valuable insights, experiences, and expertise. Beyond recognition and celebration, the Global Excellence Summit 2026, co-branded by Aimlay, served as a forum for meaningful engagement and professional networking. Participants had the opportunity to interact with accomplished leaders, exchange perspectives, and explore opportunities for future collaborations. The presence of elite profiles from across industries further elevated the significance of the summit. Speaking about the vision behind the summit, Gitesh Gupta, Group CEO of Aimlay, emphasized the importance of recognizing experiential learning and creating platforms that celebrate real-world achievements. He stated:

"I strongly believe that real growth comes from experience, innovation, implementation, and the courage to keep learning every day. In a rapidly changing world, success belongs to those who are willing to adapt, embrace new ideas, and continuously evolve." As the summit concluded, participants departed with new perspectives, valuable connections, and renewed inspiration to pursue excellence in their respective fields. The success of the event demonstrated the growing importance of global platforms that bring together leaders, innovators, educators, and changemakers to collectively shape a better future. About Aimlay Aimlay is a globally recognized education and research mentorship platform dedicated to empowering students, researchers, professionals, and aspiring leaders through academic support, research assistance, career counseling, and academic recognition services. Trusted by learners worldwide, Aimlay has been empowering academic journeys for 16 years and is widely regarded as the #1 mentorship platform in the education and research ecosystem. The organization is headquartered in Delhi, India, with registered offices in Dubai and the United States.

Media Contact Email: info@aimlay.com Website: www.aimlay.com Address: 412, 4th Floor, D Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, Delhi, India - 110085 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)