Akash Ahuja is the first Indian artist on the Times Square Billboard

You would like to read
- Akash Ahuja Responds to Cyber Bully Memer's by Funding their Computer Education
- Akash Ahuja's new song 'Nini' becomes most memed Indian music video of 2020
- Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the September 2020 quarter
- Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Akash Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): We have witnessed many Indian artists making tremendous progress this year, garnering themselves the much-awaited International spotlight. However, there have many headlines claiming three different artists as "The First Indian artist on a Times Square Billboard".
Now, recent reports suggest that in the month of February 2020, Akash Ahuja was featured on the billboard in Times Square for his song 'Come Closer'. In March 2020, Armaan Malik had a billboard in Times Square for his single 'Control'. Finally, in December 2020, Divine had a billboard in Times Square for his album 'Punya Paap'.
Thus, the first Indian artist to be on a Times Square Billboard this year is Akash Ahuja. He has also received a lot of love and support from other international stars like Jay Sean, Akon, Snoop Dog and Russell Peters for his hit new song Aaja Soniye which got over a million views in just the first week of its release.
Aaja Soniye Official Music Video: .
Since Akash Ahuja is an Independent artist who poses a serious threat of outperforming others, many are keeping a keen eye on him. Looks like he's set to take the industry by storm.
For more updates on Akash Ahuja, follow him on Instagram: .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor