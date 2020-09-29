Akash Ahuja's new song 'Nini' becomes most memed Indian music video of 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singer, lyricist and a rapper; Akash Ahuja keeps no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his audience as well making history. The singer has proved to top the headlines ever since his debut song, Come Closer, was released. And now, the singer is yet again buzzing but with a different perspective. His latest release, titled Nini, has become the most Memed Indian music video of 2020. A particular scene in the video where Akash is getting his nails painted has been Memed over 10,000 times and counting. This scene caught many eyes and has been a trending topic on the net. Nini also garnered over a hundred thousand views within 24 hours of its airing and the song is still blowing up on YouTube. The song is also trending on the list of influencers favourite songs to dance to, on Instagram. International Influencers like Bailey Sok, James Derrick along with some famous Indian influencers like Piyush Bhagat, Himanshu Dulani, Shazia Samji and others are also grooving to Nini. "Nini was such a fun song to make. Once I heard the islandy beat, it probably took less than an hour to write and record the song. The entire project felt so natural," said Akash Ahuja, elated with the fabulous response. Yet again being a romantic ode, Nini was recorded at ANS studios. The catchy melodic chorus and wash going rap verses paired with the tropical beat produced by Davincii makes this the perfect summertime anthem. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

