Akash Ahuja's new song 'Nini' becomes most memed Indian music video of 2020

-
ALSO READ
Rukta hi naheen': Indian-American pays tribute to doctors through music video
'Masakali 2.0' row: Who will protect sanctity of original music and poetry, asks Prasoon Joshi
Want to leave behind any controversy: Ratan Kahar after getting Rs 5 lakh from Badshaah
Javed Akhtar makes Instagram debut
Video of youth dancing to Sapna Chaudhary's song at UP police outpost goes viral; official removed
-
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singer, lyricist and a rapper; Akash Ahuja keeps no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his audience as well making history. The singer has proved to top the headlines ever since his debut song, Come Closer, was released. And now, the singer is yet again buzzing but with a different perspective. His latest release, titled Nini, has become the most Memed Indian music video of 2020. A particular scene in the video where Akash is getting his nails painted has been Memed over 10,000 times and counting. This scene caught many eyes and has been a trending topic on the net. Nini also garnered over a hundred thousand views within 24 hours of its airing and the song is still blowing up on YouTube. The song is also trending on the list of influencers favourite songs to dance to, on Instagram. International Influencers like Bailey Sok, James Derrick along with some famous Indian influencers like Piyush Bhagat, Himanshu Dulani, Shazia Samji and others are also grooving to Nini. "Nini was such a fun song to make. Once I heard the islandy beat, it probably took less than an hour to write and record the song. The entire project felt so natural," said Akash Ahuja, elated with the fabulous response. Yet again being a romantic ode, Nini was recorded at ANS studios. The catchy melodic chorus and wash going rap verses paired with the tropical beat produced by Davincii makes this the perfect summertime anthem. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU