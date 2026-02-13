VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah (PW), popularly known as Alakh sir, visited the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida today to extend critical support to children battling cancer. In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, he contributed ₹22 lakh specifically to provide medical relief to families from economically weaker sections who struggle to even afford government-subsidized healthcare. This aid is dedicated to the enhanced care and well-being of the 75 children currently receiving treatment in the hospital's pediatric oncology ward.

This initiative stems from Alakh sir's 'UP Gaurav Samman' win, where he was awarded a sum of ₹11 lakh. After doubling this amount he donated ₹21 lakh to support Aangan Elderly Home, he has now turned his focus to pediatric healthcare. During his visit to PGICH, the atmosphere was one of immediate affinity, several children in the oncology ward recognized Alakh sir instantly, having already been his students through the PW platform. Despite their health battles, these young learners were actively preparing for their board exams using PW's online classes. One student, Ayaan, so moved Alakh sir with his academic grit and resilience that he pledged to personally cover his entire medical journey, ensuring that no financial hurdle ever stands between the young student and his recovery.