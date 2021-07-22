Alcor is now a Great Place to Work - Certified Company

You would like to read
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alcor, a leading global partner in digital transformation space and provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India region.
Having a global presence, Alcor is a Great Place to Work® - Certified organization in US and Canada region as well. This certification is a testament to Alcor's continuous efforts and commitment to create a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for employees, customers, and partners.
Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.
"Alcor's corporate values are the foundation of all we do. Since its inception, Alcor has fostered an inclusive and collaborative culture, focusing on enhancing workplace culture, innovation, and employee experience. We are fortunate to work with a team which goes above & beyond to embrace Alcor values and share a positive work relationship. We congratulate the team on earning this certification and becoming change makers in this challenging world." said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Alcor Solutions, Inc.
"We are delighted to be a Great Place to Work® certified organization. This certification speaks volumes about the employee friendly and value-driven Alcor culture, making it a great place to be! This achievement will further boost our dedication to build credible and transparent work culture. We will always seize the opportunities to become best people-centric organization and come up with creative ideas to empower our employees. said Deepti Negi, Manager - HR & Operations at Alcor Solutions, Inc."
