Alice Blue customer base grows by 30 per cent

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alice Blue Customer base has grown by 30 per cent during the first quarter of 2021. This robust growth is attributed to strong customer-oriented approach and focused delivery and support to customer services. With this rapid growth potential, the Alice Blue customer base is expected to double by the end of the financial year 2021.

With the advantage of having the lowest brokerage fees in the industry, Alice Blue has steadily attracted new clients over the last few months. The company serves a comprehensive mix of veteran investors and new first time investors. In fact, over 60% of customers are Millennials, underscoring the steady growth of tech-led investment options Alice Blue offers its customers.

Sidhavelayutham M, The Founder and CEO, Alice Blue, said, "We are seeing a significant surge in the use of our tech based learning systems such as Trade School and ANT IQ. These platforms offer educational courses and webinars on trading & investment by India's top stock market investors and educators. For beginners, ANT-IQ educates customers through insightful articles and blogs on how to get started in the Stock Market. These learning tools along with new product offerings have been strong motivators for new customer acquisitions."

Alice Blue also offers a sophisticated marketplace for trading products called (https://tradestore.aliceblueonline.com) Trade Store, which is the first of its kind and helps the customers with, Automating the Trades with Zero Coding Knowledge, trading and Investment tips, Investment in Mutual Funds at Zero Brokerage Fees. Additionally for ease of investing the company offers customers a chance of investing in IPOs through easy mode of transactions.

Another strong motivator for customer addition is through the availability of new products and services that makes trading and investment easier. Some recent offerings include Equity SIP and Pledging of shares without a POA.

With Equity SIP, customers can simply build a basket and fill it with stocks of their choice to start a SIP. It offers the convenience of orders to be punched at a specific time each day. Orders can also be punched on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis to suit their requirement. Pledging shares via Alice Blue is now simple and straightforward and can be done without a POA. With this the company has done away with the need to submit the POA and wait until EOD just to get the OTP for authorization.

In addition to the online services offered, Alice Blue services are also available across 20 major cities through 12,000 associates to assist with the physical presence of any requirement of customers who wish to trade and invest in the stock market.

Alice Blue is one of India's leading online brokerage firms offering investment services at the lowest brokerage fee. Based in Bangalore, the company has its presence across 20 cities in India. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue today serves more than 1 lakh active traders and more than 10000 partners everyday. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE & NSEL and is 6th largest by trade volume and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as the best stock broking company.

Alice Blue offers a suite of technology Apps and tutorials to make online trading simple and smart.

For more details - (https://aliceblueonline.com).

