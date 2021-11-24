Alice Blue updates its ANT App with new customized features, security and much more

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alice Blue, one of the leading discount stock broking firms, taking in account the increase in mobile users, have recently added more unique features to its app including technology update to offer a much smoother customer experience.

The company offers trading experience on mobile as well as on desktop and web browsing experience via, ANT Mobi, ANT Desk along with this safe browser experience as ANT Web. All these trading platforms not only offer a simple user interface but also presents more than 5+year of historical chart data, 69 technical indicators, multiple watch lists, and many highly advanced features to assist the investor make an informed decision.

The New ANT Mobi Share Market App now also allows investors to create baskets of Equity/ETF investments and schedule the orders at their convenience. One can now create a basket of stocks and schedule a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) on a Daily, Weekly, or Monthly basis. This feature is available on all its trading platform, ANT Mobi, ANT Desk and ANT Web.

Along with this, the user can now see LIVE market price fluctuation on its home screen.

Sidhavelayutham Mohan, the Group CEO & Managing Director said, "We constantly monitor our user behavior of the app and keep updating our app features accordingly, making it more user friendly and secure. Now, with our recent Equity SIP investment option, we want to encourage more and more investors, to inculcate the habit of investing."

Alice Blue allows one to invest in shares completely free of cost, buy and sell stocks at the lowest brokerage of just Rs. 15 per order. In this version one can also check their balance API in withdrawal option; it shows the actual amount for payout hereafter deciding to make the withdrawal and the remaining balance. Also, now one can see the NFO (New Fund Offer of a Mutual Fund) margin before investing in the same.

Some of the improved features include:

Improved technology

Advanced charting with 69 Technical indicators

Super Swift Entry and Exit of Trades

Set unlimited number of price alerts for instant updates

Easy and Fast Transfer of funds with UPI

10+ Stock Screeners

Impressive new design for:

Buy & Sell Window

Order Book

Trade Book

Holding Window

Position Window

Margin Page and Profile Page

Remarkable speed improvements

Stability improvements

Top screeners & amp; Pivot levels are available

Add and Delete scrips in Bulk

Enabled full-screen view for 1 min, 2 min, 3 min charts

Complete info of scrip with a single tap

Multiple market-watch and live Market Depths

20 Market depth Facility

EDIS option for non-POA clients, they can execute trade without POA

Sort and Align scrips in MarketWatch with a single tap

Separate dashboard with Market Movers, Indices, Order Book, and Margin details

6 types of Charts

15 times Frames

11 Analytical objects

Bracket order option available for NSE, FNO, MCX

5+ Year of free historical chart data

Complete details of orders history in Order Status Window

Why choose Alice Blue?

While there are multiple USP to consider, however few significant benefits Alice Blue with ANT platform offers includes.

One of the most trusted discount stock brokers with more than 1 lac clients across India.

Brokerage (Free for Equity Investment & Flat Rs. 15 on Future and Options Trading)

Margin (EQ Delivery margin of up to 5 times*, Highest Intraday margin of up to 5 times*, Option selling margin of up to 1.25 times* & only broker in India to provide cover order on Option buying)

Single Margin for Equity and Commodity account for hassle-free trading.

Improved customer support with highly trained employees.

To know more about Alice Blue please visit - (https://aliceblueonline.com)

To Trade and Invest like a Pro with ANT Mobi Investing App. (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.aliceblue.ant & hl=en_IN & gl=US) Download Now!.

