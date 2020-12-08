AlphaCorp receives recognition at Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): AlphaCorp gleams with the recognition of two of its marquee projects. Alpha International city, an integrated plotted township in Karnal awarded as 'The Integrated Township of the Year' where GurgaonOne sector 84 received 'Facility Management (Residential) project of the year' at the 12th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020 North. The event was held virtually on 27th November'20. In this occasion the senior leadership team of AlphaCorp has expressed their gratitude towards its residents who have been extremely supportive for the company's continuous improvement, and to the external and internal stakeholders including Alpha Team.

Alpha International City, Karnal is strategically located between Delhi and Chandigarh. This 330-acre development is already home to 230 families and promises to deliver an elevated quality of life. The township is designed to cater to the needs of its residents, both basic and aspirational, scaled to a global level. Alpha city will continue to extend its residential plotted development considering the overwhelming market response it receives. Undoubtedly the project is designed with a proper rainwater harvesting, sewage water treatment providing its residents a holistic living with world-class amenities.

Receiving the appreciation, Santosh Agarwal, CFO, AlphaCorp, said, "It is an honor to receive this prestigious award. We have delivered the projects which have matched the demand and expectations of buyers. It is truly inspirational to receive such recognized appreciation which motivates us to deliver the best. We aim to cater the needs of our prospective buyers through the adoption of advanced housing amenities in our upcoming projects."

Located at the heart of New Gurgaon, adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway, GurgaonOne Sector 84 offers seamless connectivity and ease of travel to the residents. The master planning of this unique real estate project, which offers prime ready-to-move apartments, epitomizes the principles of design that exudes openness with maximized greens, induced with sensitive landscaping, making this New Gurgaon residential property highly sought after.

Since its inception in 2003, AlphaCorp has built an unmatched legacy as a developer with landmark projects across key cities of India. Leveraging its experience in product design, development capabilities and capital management strategies, AlphaCorp has developed a diversified business portfolio of integrated townships, condominiums, corporate offices, retail city centers and industrial parks across NCR (including Noida, Gurugram, Karnal and Meerut), Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Its landmark developments are testimony to the company's reputation as a credible developer in India.

The 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards

Realty+ Excellence Awards is the platform that recognizes the contributions made by companies in the real estate industry. The 12th edition is a Virtual Series with the theme of 'Building Resilience' features live-streaming knowledge sessions on the road ahead for Real Estate. The Virtual Series are designed to inspire and engage a larger, more inclusive audience spanning across the country, while still adhering to the guidelines of safety and wellbeing.

