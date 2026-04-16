VMPL New Delhi [India], April 16: In a world increasingly shifting toward preventive and holistic healthcare, AltAhar, a wellness innovation brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., is emerging as a pioneering force. By blending the depth of Ayurveda with the precision of modern science, the company is building a new category in global wellness one that is rooted in tradition, yet designed for contemporary lifestyles. A Breakthrough in Herbal Wellness AltAhar recently unveiled India's first hybrid model-based herbal drops, marking a significant evolution in how traditional formulations are consumed. Built on advanced delivery systems, these drops are designed to enhance bioavailability and absorption addressing one of the most common limitations of conventional Ayurvedic formats.

The company's initial portfolio includes three targeted formulations: - Detox Drop - Relaxing Drop - Sugar Balancing Drop These products are designed to support everyday lifestyle challenges, offering a practical, easy-to-use solution where a few drops can simply be mixed into water eliminating the strong taste typically associated with herbal extracts. "People trust Ayurveda, but they also want results they can feel," says Dr. Sushil Kumar, Founder of AltAhar. "By utilising modern technology, we've found a way to honour traditional ingredients while improving how the body absorbs them." Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio including three granted patents and two under review: AltAhar's hybrid delivery system reflects years of scientific research and innovation.

A Founder's Journey: Purpose Beyond Business AltAhar's story is not just one of innovation it is deeply personal. For founder Dr. Sushil Kumar, the journey began at home. Witnessing his mother's ongoing heart health struggles and experiencing the loss of his father led him to question the limitations of conventional healthcare. These experiences sparked a deeper inquiry into preventive health, lifestyle impact, and the untapped potential of traditional knowledge systems. His research led him into the science of oxidative stress and free radical biology exploring how natural compounds could support the body at a cellular level. What emerged was a powerful belief: Health is built daily, not restored occasionally.

This philosophy became the foundation upon which AltAhar was built. The Philosophy: Innovation Without Dilution In an industry often driven by trends and marketing claims, AltAhar has taken a disciplined and contrarian approach. The brand operates on a core principle: "innovation without dilution." This means preserving the integrity of ancient formulations while enhancing them through: - Scientific validation - Modern delivery systems - Clean-label, plant-based compositions - Consumer-friendly formats Rather than positioning its products as quick fixes, AltAhar integrates them into everyday routines--making wellness consistent, accessible, and sustainable. Expanding Beyond Drops: Functional Nutrition & Digital Wellness AltAhar is building a broader ecosystem beyond herbal drops. The company has expanded into functional nutrition, introducing:

- Vegan protein supplements - Multi-millet energy bars These products are designed to support metabolism, energy, and digestive health--aligning with the brand's preventive wellness philosophy. Simultaneously, AltAhar is investing in digital health infrastructure, creating a network of Ayurvedic doctors and wellness coaches. This blended model combines product innovation with expert consultation, offering consumers a more holistic and guided health journey. Expert Trust: A Strong Validation Signal One of AltAhar's most significant achievements lies in the trust it has earned from wellness professionals. A growing network of: - Nutritionists - Integrative health practitioners - Functional medicine experts is actively recommending AltAhar products to clients. This endorsement is particularly meaningful in the wellness industry, where professional credibility is hard-earned and rarely extended without rigorous evaluation. For AltAhar, this trust reflects the scientific rigor and product integrity embedded in its foundation.

Global Expansion: Ancient Wisdom Without Borders AltAhar's vision is inherently global. The brand has already established a presence in markets such as: - Australia - Russia and is actively expanding into: - United States - United Kingdom - Canada - UAE through 2026 via regulatory approvals and strategic partnerships. This expansion is supported by both domestic and international investments, including strategic funding from the U.S. aimed at accelerating its American market entry. More importantly, AltAhar's global traction highlights a key insight: When traditional knowledge is backed by science and delivered in a modern format, it resonates universally. Early Performance Indicators AltAhar's early traction reflects strong consumer and market validation: - Repeat purchase rates exceeding 96%

- Sustained customer retention over 12+ months - Presence across multiple international markets - Growing adoption through both direct-to-consumer and expert-led channels These metrics suggest not just curiosity, but long-term trust and habitual use. Redefining Traditional Medicine for the Future Perhaps AltAhar's most important contribution lies in reshaping how traditional knowledge is perceived. For decades, systems like Ayurveda have been viewed as "alternative." AltAhar challenges this notion by positioning ancient wisdom as a primary, science-backed framework for modern health. By aligning traditional formulations with: - Contemporary research - Global quality standards - Scalable product formats the brand is elevating Ayurveda from cultural heritage to global relevance. Looking Ahead With continued investments in: - Research and development

- Product innovation - Global expansion AltAhar is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of wellness--where tradition and science are no longer separate paths, but a unified approach to better living. As Dr. Sushil Kumar puts it: "AltAhar is a continuous effort to bring ancient wisdom into everyday living in a way that is practical, effective, and accessible. It's about addressing the root, not just the outcome." About AltAhar Founded in 2022, AltAhar is a wellness brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd. focused on advancing herbal healthcare by combining Ayurvedic principles with modern formulation science. The company specializes in hybrid delivery systems and functional nutrition, supported by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a growing global footprint.

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