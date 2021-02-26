Amazing Thailand offers delicious, healthy, popular food choices. Top dishes you must try!

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/Mediawire): Blessed is the country of Thailand where nature is preserved in its bounty and flavorsome healthy food is available for all.

As international visitors, especially Indians eagerly make their plans to visit Thailand post lockdown, what awaits them is healthy food choices across the country, available in every season replete with outstanding Thai hospitality.

Thailand is labelled as a 'paradise' for its breathtaking beauty, inspiring culture and for its culinary brilliance. From adventure-centric Bangkok to serene seaside towns in the South and tranquil villages along the Mekong River, Thai cuisine is indeed very diverse. Combining ancient cooking secrets, the cuisine of Thailand highlights flavors, textures, colors to present a truly memorable dining experience.

Thai cuisine is highly renowned and has secured its place in the international culinary scene for decades now. The sheer number of restaurants that have sprung up in major capitals of the world attests to its phenomenal popularity. However, there is more to Thai food than what you can taste in restaurants overseas.

Offering a variety of flavors, with enthusiastic use of herbs, spices and market-fresh ingredients, Thai food is famed for its balance and harmony. An exciting combination of five fundamental tastes - hot, sweet, sour, salty and bitter - brings contrasting yet complementing flavors and textures to each dish. Coconut milk, seafood and fruit also play a key part in Thai cuisine.

Although considered as a single cuisine, Thai food is better described according to the country's four main regions: North, Northeast, Central Plains and South. With cultural and ethnic infusions, regional cuisines have absorbed some Eastern and Western influences while maintaining their own unique flavors and presentations.

1. Som tam (papaya salad)

2. Yum ma-muang (green mango salad)

3. Yum talay (seafood salad)

4. Tom yum goong (hot and sour soup with shrimp)

5. Kai Phad Bai Kraphaw (Chicken stir fried with basil leaves)

6. Pad pak bung fai daeng (stir-fried morning glory)

7. Thai steamed fish (Pla Nueng Manao)

8. Gai pad med mamuang (chicken with cashew nuts)

9. Pad Thai noodles

10. Jasmine Rice

Thai food traditionally uses fresh vegetables and herbs. Thai spices are healthy and full of aroma too. Some of the common aromatic flavors in authentic Thai food comes from a generous sprinkling of Garlic, Galangal, Coriander or cilantro, Lemon grass, Shallots, Pepper, Kaffir lime leaves, Shrimp paste, Fish sauce and also Chilies.

Sweetish tinge that is often evident in the dishes comes from Palm Sugar (extracted from sap of Borassus palms). Fish preparations with robust variety of fish in steamed and fried form or even as a paste makes for a big portion of Thai food. Fish is abundantly available and is highly affordable. Some best bets being Giant River Prawn, Nile Tilapia, Cat fish and Tiger Prawn. This seafood quality is so high in nutrition and taste that it is considered of export quality.

As a predominant Asian cuisine, Thai food has rice as its staple diet. It is considered the foremost part of any meal. The use of rice is so ingrained in Thai culture that there is a common Thai greeting 'Gin Khao Reuyang' which means 'Have you eaten rice today?'

Even noodles make for an amazing part of the Thai cuisine and most noodles are rice flour based. In traditional Pad Thai dish, rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, eggs, tamarind paste and fresh ingredients. A popular dish called 'Khanom Chin' is recommended to try. Khanom Chin is fresh rice noodles made from fermented rice and prepared with spicy curry with chicken (Khanom Chin Kaeng Khaiao Wan Kai) and salads (such as Som Tam).

While modern dining habits have become more influenced in Thailand with spoon and fork and chopsticks, traditional Thai food is eaten with hands. During festivals, the traditional style of dining with family can be witnessed during your travel here in Thailand. Family members sit together on the floor on grass mats and food is eaten in bowls or plates with fresh food helpings amidst much cheer and bonding.

The traditional food of Thailand is simply divine indeed.

