Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 to be held on May 18th and 19th

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon India today announced that it will host the third edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' on May 18 and 19 this year. The two-day virtual mega summit will bring together policy makers, eminent industry leaders, solution providers, startups and Amazon leadership for invigorating discussions on best ways to leverage technology to enable digitization and economic progress of lakhs of small local stores and businesses across India.

The summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses and more on the significance of technology adoption across industries while focusing on key thrust areas like Social Empowerment & Enablement for Inclusive Economic Growth, Innovating for India & Creating Digital Infrastructure and more. The registrations for Amazon Smbhav 2022 are now open at (https://smbhav.amazon.in)

A key highlight of the Amazon Smbhav every year are the annual 'Amazon Smbhav Awards' that recognize businesses, innovators and individuals who have made a significant progress in their respective areas and contributed towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Last year, more than 1200 businesses, innovators and individuals applied for the Smbhav Awards across 11 categories. This year Smbhav Awards will feature 15 different categories to recognize path-breaking and disruptive business ideas.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India says "We remain deeply committed to innovate for small business, especially to digitally enable small local stores and kirana shops. We are excited about bringing together a host of policy makers, well-known corporate leaders, successful modern entrepreneurs, young emerging business owners and Amazon leaders at Amazon Smbhav 2022 to discuss and debate on ideas that will enable India's growth to a $1 trillion digital economy."

The 2022 edition of Amazon Smbhav will be held on May 18 and 19 and for the first time, Amazon will take this further into the country with a series of regional summits across key cities.

More About Amazon Smbhav

Amazon Smbhav began in 2020 bringing together keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops featuring corporate leaders, policymakers, and Amazon leadership on areas that are most relevant for India's growth. At the inaugural summit, Amazon pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $10 billion in cumulative exports from India and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. The company has already digitized 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3 billion and created over a million direct and indirect jobs in India.

At the opening session of the 2021 Summit, Amazon made a series of announcements including the launch of a $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups, building solutions to empower SMBs to launch, manage, and grow their business online, automate and digitize their operations, and expand their business globally by exporting to customers worldwide; the launch of Spotlight North East program and Amazon's commitment to onboard 1 million local neighbourhood stores on Amazon.in by 2025.

For more information on Amazon Smbhav, please visit (https://smbhav.amazon.in)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)