PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced plans to open a new Science and Innovation Center at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. The center will join Amgen's global Research and Development network, which consists of seven research laboratories, further expanding the company's research and scientific capabilities. The new site reflects Amgen's continued focus on fighting the world's toughest diseases by harnessing the best of biology and technology. By integrating advanced scientific capabilities with data and digital innovation, the company aims to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative medicines for patients worldwide. "The new center in Genome Valley expands the way we integrate experimental science with data and technology across our global research capabilities and complements our strong U.S.-based Research and Development footprint," said Jay Bradner, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development, Artificial Intelligence and Data at Amgen. "By connecting these capabilities, we can learn faster and translate those insights into innovative medicines for patients."

"Hyderabad has built one of the world's strongest life sciences ecosystems, with deep capabilities in pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The next chapter is about taking that strength into discovery and innovation. Amgen's decision to establish its Science and Innovation Center in Genome Valley reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a global hub for high-value research, bringing together scientific talent, technology and industry at scale. Our ambition is to make Hyderabad a place where the next generation of medicines and therapies can be discovered, developed and taken to the world," said Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

The center is expected to be operational in 2027, and will bring together scientists and technologists across discovery chemistry, drug metabolism & pharmacokinetics and precision medicine, working closely with Amgen's research sites around the world. This approach is designed to enhance how medicines are discovered and developed, improving speed, precision, and efficiency. "This new center reflects Amgen's commitment to advancing scientific excellence, and India will be an important part of our global R & D network," said Som Chattopadhyay, senior vice president of Global Business Solutions and national executive at Amgen. "By expanding Amgen's global research capabilities through its Hyderabad site, we are enabling deep scientific collaboration and look forward to participating in the local innovation ecosystem."

Genome Valley offers strong scientific expertise and infrastructure, and the new facility will complement Amgen's existing technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. Together, these sites will enable closer integration of wet-laboratory science with innovative technology, advancing how the company develops medicines. "Hyderabad's strong life sciences ecosystem and deep STEM expertise enable us to apply advanced technologies at scale," said Naveen Gullapalli, managing director, Amgen India. "Our new center at Genome Valley will help integrate biotechnology and digital innovation to serve more patients globally." About Amgen Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines.

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases and obesity-related conditions. Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

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