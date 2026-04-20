PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: The rapid proliferation of short-form video content promoting ultra-low-cost electric stoves has triggered growing concern among consumers and industry observers in India. Several recent media reports have highlighted how such demonstrations, often priced at ₹1,000-₹2,000, may not reflect real-world performance or safety standards, particularly for commercial or sustained usage. Against this backdrop, Reurja, an emerging player in advanced kitchen technologies, has announced the introduction of EFS (Electric Fire Stove), a professional electric cooking system powered by German plasma-based technology, designed to deliver high-temperature performance of up to 1300°C for both commercial kitchens and modern residential environments.

The launch reflects a broader shift underway in India's cooking infrastructure, where stakeholders across the hospitality sector are increasingly evaluating alternatives to traditional LPG and PNG systems. Factors such as fuel price volatility, safety compliance requirements, and operational efficiency are driving interest in electric-based solutions that can replicate or exceed the performance of gas. EFS is positioned within this emerging category, offering a high-intensity electric flame system engineered for professional kitchen environments, including restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, and catering operations. The technology aims to combine thermal efficiency, precision control, and operational safety, addressing key limitations associated with both conventional gas systems and low-grade electric alternatives.

"Much of the content circulating online simplifies the complexity involved in achieving high-temperature cooking through electricity," said a spokesperson from Reurja. "With EFS, we are introducing a system built on advanced plasma engineering to deliver consistent, high-performance heat output suitable for commercial applications, while also enabling a transition toward safer, gas-free cooking environments." According to the company, the system enables faster cooking cycles and improved energy utilization, with outcomes dependent on operational conditions. Its electric-powered architecture removes the need for gas cylinders or pipelines, thereby reducing risks associated with leakage, storage, and combustion, while also offering greater installation flexibility. Industry analysts note that the concept of gas-free cooking is gaining traction globally, particularly in markets where electrification and safety regulations are influencing kitchen design and infrastructure. In India, this transition remains at an early stage but is expected to accelerate as awareness improves and viable high-performance solutions enter the market.

Reurja is positioning EFS as a professional cooking platform, rather than a conventional consumer appliance, with a focus on durability, scalability, and consistent output. At the same time, the company indicates that the technology is also relevant for modern, technology-enabled homes, where safety, efficiency, and design integration are becoming increasingly important considerations. To enhance transparency and address concerns arising from misinformation, Reurja is facilitating live online cooking demonstrations, where EFS is operated under real-time conditions. These demonstrations are intended to provide a clearer understanding of performance capabilities compared to widely circulated online content. Interested participants can schedule a live demonstration through the company's official website, where further details on the system and its applications are available.

As India's commercial kitchen ecosystem evolves, the introduction of advanced, performance-driven technologies such as EFS signals a potential shift toward electrified, high-efficiency cooking solutions that align with both operational demands and modern safety expectations. About Reurja Reurja is a technology-focused company developing advanced kitchen solutions aimed at improving performance, safety, and efficiency. Its flagship product, EFS (Electric Fire Stove), is a professional electric cooking systiem based on plasma technology, designed for commercial kitchens and modern homes. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)