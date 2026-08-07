HBSE Haryana board class 10th, 12th compartment result 2026 released

The HBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2026 was released today by the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani. By entering their roll number and birthdate on the official website, bseh.org.in, students who took the Compartment test can view their results.

On July 9, the board administered the Class 12th Compartment Exam. From July 10 to July 18, the Class 10th Compartment Exam was conducted. Students were allowed to appear if they failed one or two subjects on their main board exam.

How to check HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026?

· Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

· Click on the “HBSE Compartment Result 2026” link for Class 10th or Class 12th

· Fill in your roll number and date of birth

· Submit to check and download your result.

How to check the HBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2026 via SMS?

Students must send a message from their registered mobile number to view their Haryana Board Class 10th supplementary result 2026 via SMS.

· Type RESULTHB10<space>roll number

· Send it to 56263

· The HBSE 10th compartment result 2026 will be sent to the same mobile number.

Details mentioned on the HBSE Compartment Result 2026

· Candidate's Name

· Roll Number

· Subject-wise marks obtained

· Total marks obtained

· Qualifying status

HBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2026 marking scheme

The Compartment Exam was not available to students who failed three or more subjects. As ordinary students, they will have to repeat the school year. In order to pass, students must receive at least 33% in both theory and practical or internal assessments, according to the board's marking guidelines.

What to do after the Haryana Board Compartment Result 2026?

To obtain your official physical marksheet and migration/character certificates, get in touch with the principal or administration office of your school within a week. Spelling errors and inconsistent data should be reported immediately to the administration of your institution.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon Apply through the BSEH Rechecking Window if you are certain that your performance was satisfactory. After the results are announced, you have 20 days to submit your online application and pay the required money (by August 26, 2026).

If a student does not pass the compartment round, they will have to retake the academic year as either private or regular candidates. In February and March of 2027, you will be able to register and take the major board tests. Choose a final stream, such as Science, Commerce, or Arts, according to your professional objectives and compartment passing status.