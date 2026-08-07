Vikram Solar falls over 10%, hits fresh 52-week low as Q1 PAT plunges 85%

Vikram Solar Ltd.’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday as the counter fell over 10 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

As of 11:37 AM, the company’s share price was trading 4.79 per cent lower at ₹165.62 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 24,579.50. At intraday the stock fell 10.40 per cent to hit new 52-week low of ₹155.38

Vikram Solar reported a 85 per cent year-on-year decline in Q1 net profit to ₹20 crore. The company’s revenue from operations, however, climbed nearly 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,563 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Vikram Solar’s Ebitda fell 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126 crore, while Ebitda margin slipped to 8 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 21 per cent in year-ago period.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Vikram Solar has been forming a sequence of lower lows and lower highs below its key moving averages since listing in the secondary market. “At the current juncture, the stock is trading on the verge of a fresh breakdown below its all-time low. A decisive fall below the 160 mark would be a major negative development, dragging the stock into uncharted territory,” he added.

Vikram Solar’s stock has underperformed the broader market across time periods. The stock declined 6.7 per cent over the past week, compared with a 1.22 per cent gain in the Nifty Total Market index. Over the one-month period, the stock fell 9.65 per cent, while the index rose 1.60 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, Vikram Solar shares have declined 30.12 per cent, compared with a marginal 0.18 per cent decline in the Nifty Total Market index.

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