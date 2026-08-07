Trump signs new birthright citizenship orders: What it means for Indians

US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders aimed at tightening restrictions on birth tourism and narrowing the categories of people eligible for birthright citizenship, weeks after the US Supreme Court struck down his earlier directive on the issue.

The move keeps birthright citizenship at the centre of Trump's immigration agenda. Unlike the executive order he signed on his first day back in office in 2025, the new measures take a more targeted approach. While they could affect some Indian visitors and families, particularly those applying for US visitor visas, they do not immediately alter the citizenship status of children born in the US to Indian parents who are living and working there legally.

What do Trump's new orders say?

One executive order targets commercial birth tourism by seeking to deny entry to people who travel to the US primarily to give birth. The second expands the categories of people whom the administration says are ineligible for birthright citizenship, including children of foreign nationals who lobby on behalf of foreign governments.

Unlike the earlier order, which broadly targeted children born in the US to undocumented migrants or people staying in the country temporarily, the new directives focus on narrower categories, according to the Associated Press. These include children born to foreign diplomats or embassy staff, children of people designated by the administration as 'alien enemies', and children whose parents are found to have obtained citizenship through fraud.

One order specifically lists categories of people who should not receive US citizenship documents. These include children of parents who engaged in a commercial transaction to ensure that the person's mother is present in the United States, or a territory of the United States, to give birth. It also covers children of people associated with terrorist organisations, foreign government employees and children born in US territories where citizenship is not conferred by Federal statute.

The second order is aimed at what the White House describes as birth tourism, where pregnant women travel to the US mainly to secure American citizenship for their child by giving birth on US soil. Under the new rules, visitor visa applicants suspected of travelling for this purpose could face stricter scrutiny during the visa process, reported Reuters.

Although there is no official estimate of birth tourism in the US, the Migration Policy Institute estimates that around 26,000 births each year out of roughly 3.5-3.6 million annual births may be linked to the practice, according to the Associated Press.

Why did the Supreme Court reject Trump's earlier order?

On June 30, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for certain children, reaffirming the long-standing constitutional interpretation that nearly everyone born in the United States is automatically a US citizen.

The earlier order, signed on Trump's first day back in office in 2025, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the US if their parents were undocumented immigrants or were staying in the country temporarily.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after signing the new orders, Trump criticised the Supreme Court's decision, saying the administration was making changes in response. "We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright; it was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we're making adjustments," he said, according to PTI.

Trump has repeatedly described the court's June ruling as deeply unfair and said he intends to continue pursuing restrictions on birthright citizenship differently, since Congress has not acted on the issue.

The administration maintains that the new executive orders do not conflict with the Supreme Court's ruling because they target narrower, historically debated exceptions rather than the broader categories covered by the earlier order.

What could the new rules mean for Indians?

India is frequently cited as one of the leading countries of origin for birth tourism to the US, alongside China.

The immediate impact is likely to be felt more by visitor visa applicants than by Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas.

Many Indian families invite parents or relatives to the US on B-1/B-2 visitor visas during pregnancy or after the birth of a child. Under the new rules, pregnant applicants or travellers who appear to be planning to give birth in the US could face more detailed questioning during visa interviews.

Visa officers may have greater discretion to reject or delay applications if they suspect birth tourism, even without conclusive evidence. Family members travelling only to assist relatives after childbirth could also be asked additional questions or required to provide documents explaining the purpose of their visit. The additional scrutiny could result in longer visa processing times and more questioning at US airports.

Legal challenges to the new executive orders are widely expected, meaning the policy position could continue to evolve. Families planning travel should therefore treat the situation as subject to change rather than settled.

Will H-1B workers and their children be affected?

For most Indian professionals living and working in the US on H-1B visas, the executive orders do not change existing birthright citizenship protections.

H-1B visa holders are legally present in the US on authorised work visas and are not considered birth tourists travelling on short-term visitor visas to give birth.

Following the Supreme Court's June ruling, children born in the US to parents holding valid H-1B visas continue to receive US birth certificates and remain eligible for American citizenship under the Constitution. Any attempt to change those protections through executive action is expected to face fresh legal challenges.