NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 27: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering globally benchmarked education, Amity Group of Schools has introduced Cambridge A Level alongside the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for Grades XI and XII, offering students the choice between two of the world's most respected curricula. The introduction of Cambridge A Level gives students the flexibility to choose the curriculum that best aligns with their interests, strengths and future aspirations. Offered by Cambridge International Education, Cambridge A Level is one of the world's most respected pre-university qualifications. The programme offers flexible subject combinations, in-depth subject specialisation, and fosters critical thinking, analytical skills, and independent learning.

Building on an 18-years legacy of academic excellence in IBDP and IGCSE, Amity continues to broaden opportunities for future-ready learners. Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools, said, "At Amity, we believe every child deserves an education that aligns with their aspirations and potential. The introduction of Cambridge A Level alongside the IB Diploma Programme reflects our commitment to offering globally benchmarked education and meaningful academic choices. By providing students with the flexibility to choose between two internationally acclaimed curricula, we are empowering them to pursue their ambitions with confidence while preparing them for future success." A key advantage for students in India is the March examination series, which allows them to prepare for and appear in competitive entrance examinations such as IIT-JEE, NEET, CUET, IPMAT, and others. Furthermore, results announced in mid-May enable students to plan their next academic steps.

Students can now choose between: * Cambridge A Level * International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) This initiative expands academic choices, enabling students to pursue the pathway that best aligns with their aspirations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)