NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 9: Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS), a global leader in advanced interconnect solutions, is showcasing its world-class portfolio of innovations powering next-generation mobility and digital infrastructure at Electronica India 2026, taking place from April 8-10 in New Delhi. At one of India's most influential electronics industry platforms, ACS is presenting advanced technologies designed to support the growing demand for high-performance connectivity and power solutions across emerging applications. At the showcase, ACS is presenting a range of technologies designed to support emerging applications across industries. These include solutions enabling swappable battery systems for electric two-wheelers, connectors supporting RADAR and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles, as well as power connectors and deck solutions designed for data centre infrastructure. The portfolio also includes technologies supporting industrial systems, telecom networks and robotics.

Suraj Shah, Sales Director, Amphenol Communications Solutions said, "Electronica India provides an important opportunity for us to engage with industry partners and showcase technologies that are shaping the future of connected industries. As industries such as electric mobility, automotive and digital infrastructure continue to evolve, the demand for reliable, high-performance connectivity continues to grow. At ACS, we remain focused on developing solutions that support emerging technologies and enable seamless performance across applications ranging from electric vehicles and intelligent transportation to data centres and industrial systems." Backed by a strong legacy of innovation, ACS continues to enable critical applications across communications, data centers, industrial systems, and automotive technologies. Its focused investments in R & D and engineering excellence position ACS as a key enabler of high-reliability, high-efficiency connectivity in an increasingly electrified and data-driven world.

Electronica India 2026 brings together leading stakeholders from across the electronics ecosystem, creating a key forum for industry collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technological innovation. Through its participation, ACS reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in India and contributing to the country's growing electronics and advanced manufacturing landscape. About Amphenol Communications Solutions Amphenol Communications Solutions is a division of Amphenol Corporation and a global leader in interconnect solutions for information, communications, and commercial electronics markets. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centric design, ACS delivers high-performance solutions that enable next-generation technologies worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)