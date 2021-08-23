An app that encourages online merchants to visit offline stores

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): A next-generation hyperlocal marketplace is launching its first kind of service in Gurugram. It allows customers to book services in their nearby outlet, see their offers, view the digital catalog with a scan of a QR Code in just one go.

Gobo is Hyperlocal Smart Retail Solution for retailers. An omnichannel presence of retailers both online and Offline. Gobo will connect consumers with merchants, create a digital presence, List offers, Schedule Bookings of Slot and CRM enabled with Smart QR in the entire ecosystem.

When start-ups across the world are developing one or the other solution to make customers buy online, Ajay Sohanvi - Founder of Gobo thought differently and want to help small retailers and merchants who are badly hit by this pandemic, He thought o reverse the game and created an ecosystem which eventually enables to drive customers to the stores.

With over 23 years of experience in the service industry spread across telecom & hospitality with domestic large and international organizations in the supply chain.

When asked by Sohanvi about why startup, he said - "The zeal to be a start-up, boiled during Covid - a New Normal, disrupted our physical connection with the retailer and consumer and everyone focused on "Online". What about the offline retail? This prompted me to think about our offline retail, customer experience and aggregation of demand and supply with an ease of technology."

Benefits to Consumers would be the range of services and ease of booking the offered services on Hyperlocal format at a convenient time within the applied demography. Ajay recently on-boarded his ex-colleague & friend Samil Malhotra who is an ex-serviceman, an Armored Corps Officer with the Indian Army, having more than 35 years of Experience in various Startups & Media house

Gobo is currently active in more than 140 Categories across multiple categories in Delhi/NCR region only.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)